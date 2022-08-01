1
The future of sports in Africa

Blackstars Uganda Fail2 Football players during a game

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: Joshua Adi

The future of sports in Africa is looking very promising. With the recent success of African teams at the World Cup and the increasing popularity of football across the continent, it seems that Africa is finally starting to make its mark on the world stage.

However, there are still many challenges that need to be overcome if Africa is to truly compete with other continents when it comes to sports. One of the biggest problems facing African sports is the lack of funding.

Many African countries simply do not have the resources to invest in their sporting infrastructure and facilities. This means talented athletes often have to leave their home countries to pursue their dreams.

Another challenge facing African sports is a lack of organisation and structure.

There are many different governing bodies for different sports across Africa, which can make it difficult for athletes to progress through the ranks and compete at a high level. This needs to be addressed if Africa wants its athletes to reach their full potential.

Despite these challenges, there is no doubt that African sport has immense potential. If more investment can be made into developing sporting infrastructure and programmes, then there is no reason why Africa cannot become a major force in global sports.

Columnist: Joshua Adi
