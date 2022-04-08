The government is blaming everything for the economic hardships except themselves

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday acknowledged that the economy is hard.

He said the prices of goods have gone up across the various markets. He said the economy was doing well until the Covid- 19 hit us.



This analysis can be likened to a driver on the road. He drove well for some time and had an accident. Now he is arguing that because he was driving well initially, the accident cannot be his fault.



What percentage of our current situation is our government responsible? Is our current predicament the result of Covid- 19 and the Ukraine war only?



Many have disagreed with this position. They think that the government response to Covid- 19 was not the best. What benefits do you get if you had free water, electricity among other goodies for three months and can hardly feed now?

Others are of the view that the government also overspent on the covid-19 because, it was trying to entice voters to give them their votes during the general elections and they succeeded.



To conclude, we must all admit that we are in this together and must support the government in the measures it has taken toward stabilizing the economy.



Though some of these measures may be difficult, we must endure them for the betterment of our future.