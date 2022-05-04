The internecine formation of the economic solid team

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

In Association Football, formation is typically described by three or four numbers. It shows how players in a team generally position themselves on the pitch; and this defines whether a player has been assigned a defensive or an attacking role.

Therefore, management of football teams apply different formations depending on the strength of an opponent.



The widely used formation is 4-4-2; this has four defenders, four midfielders and two attackers. Interestingly, a new internecine football formation, 6-2-2-1 has evolved in West Africa, specifically in Ghana.



This formation is obviously a bloated and defensive one - it is packed with family and friends: and this is what a good friend of mine calls kokofu football.



It is an unmistakable picture of the utterly preposterous and incredible happenings in that country - a complete mismatch between expectation and reality.



For readers to have a clearer picture of how football formations work, I'm going to give a commentary on a match between two football teams: Mahama United and the Solid Economic Team (SET), using different formations.

Ladies and gentlemen, the players of both sides are now on the pitch exchanging felicitations. I can see an impressive technical bench on the side of Mahama United consisting of Elder Ofosu Ampofo, the General, Captain Akamba, Opare Addo, Hanna Bissiw, Sammy Gyamfi and a host of others.



The referee blows his whistle for the commencement of the match. Julius Debrah sends a long one to Callistus Mahama, he surges forward across the centre line and fires a long range shot, but goalkeeper Osafo Marfo punches it over the cross bar for a corner kick.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah is standing behind the ball for the corner kick. He sends a nice one into the penalty box, but Gabby kicks it over the bar for another corner kick. Kikikikikiki, pressure be what?



Prof Joshua Alabi takes another beautiful corner into the area of the SET, but Allan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng clears the ball out of danger. Gabby intercepts the ball and sends a long one to Prof Gyan Baffour he chests the ball and sends a long aerial ball to Nana, he jumps with all his might, but couldn’t touch the ball with his head.



The ball crosses the line for a throw in. Awuah Darko throws a long ball into the centre of the pitch, but Ken Ofori Atta managed to stop the ball and sends a long drive towards his opponent's post, but there was a nice tackle by Angel James, he passes the ball to Pius Marcus Awelinga. What a fantastic defense! Pius sends a long one to Callixtus, he turns round beautifully and shoots powerfully at goal, but the ball misses the target by inches.

Nana Bediatuo takes the ball, he passes it to Kwasi Amoako Atta, Kwasi to Atta Akyea, Atta to Allan, he sends a powerful drive, and it's a goooooooooooooalkeeper! Fantastic Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang! She was able to claw the ball back before crossing the goal line; oh what a save? Laa ilaaha illallah!



Prof Jane throws the ball to Horace Ankrah, Horace passes the ball to Alban Bagbin, he sends the ball to Julius Debrah, Debrah sends a back heel pass to John Dramani Mahama. He dribbles past three men, Magic Mahama, what can he do? He flashes his legs over the ball in a Ronaldhino style.



He moves dangerously towards the penalty box; the spectators are cheering! He surges forward, it's a gooooooooooooal! JM scores by sending a powerful drive to the far left corner of the goal post. Osafo Marfo was completely mesmerized, he found himself diving to the opposite direction of the ball. What a goal!



The ball is put in the middle of the pitch. Allan sends a short pass to Afriyie Akoto; he breaks the ball and sends a long one to Osei Akoto, he is moving with the ball, he sends a terrific pass to Ken Ofori Atta, he chests the ball and sends a long one to Prof Gyan Baffour.



Johnny Osei Kofi replaces Awuah Darko. There is a top-notch set of players on the bench. The technical team has decided to rest them for the next crucial match. These include Haruna Iddrisu, Sam George, Muntaka, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and others. Also, top players such as Duffour and Bonso are nursing injuries and could be featured in the next match.

Johnny goes in for a challenge, Prof Gyan Baffour senses danger and sends a long back pass to Bawumia, E-Bawu, what can he do? Oops, he seems to be in a state of indecision, and the ball deflects from his body; it's a goooooooal; gooooooal.



My, oh, my, the 5-3-2-1 formation is indeed internecine and ruinous; E-Bawu has digitalized an own goal, and this puts a huge demand on his team. This is absolutely unbelievably disappointing. Very tristful, and a plain grift.



Ladies and gentlemen everything has come to an end, the referee has blown his whistle for the end of proceedings. Mahama United has won the match by two goals to nil, there is total ecstasy here at the Accra Sports Stadium for the fans of Mahama United. Members of the Solid Economic Team are totally shattered; their supporters are sauntering out of the stadium with heavy hearts.



This is your ace commentator bringing a live commentary from the Accra Sports Stadium. God be with you all till I come your way again with another irresistible piece.