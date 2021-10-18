The irony of UN in supporting LGBTQ+++ community yet pushing for SDGs: Case of no conscience

LGBTQ+ act is not acceptable in most African countries

Indeed, higher certificates without the Fear of God is equal to confusion, foolishness, evil mindset, and Pride with dead conscience.

We are aware that the main sponsors of the LGBTQ++ Community are the UN, the EU, and their individuals' evil wealth through the looting of African natural resources.



If the UN is truly talking about sustainability and the development of the universe, is it not mind-boggling to see the same biggest organization supporting a group of an insignificant minority to inhibit procreation?



The below is what SDGs talks about:



The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) or Global Goals are a collection of 17 interlinked global goals designed to be a "blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all".[1].



The SDGs were set up in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly and are intended to be achieved by the year 2030. They are included in a UN Resolution called the 2030 Agenda or what is colloquially known as Agenda 2030.[2] The SDGs were developed in the Post-2015 Development Agenda as the future global development framework to succeed the Millennium Development Goals which ended in 2015.

The 17 SDGs are: (1) No Poverty, (2) Zero Hunger, (3) Good Health and Well-being, (4) Quality Education, (5) Gender Equality, (6) Clean Water and Sanitation, (7) Affordable and Clean Energy, (8) Decent Work and Economic Growth, (9) Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, (10) Reducing Inequality, (11) Sustainable Cities and Communities, (12) Responsible Consumption and Production, (13) Climate Action, (14) Life Below Water, (15) Life On Land, (16) Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions, (17) Partnerships for the Goals.



The above SDGs talk about sustainability and progress.



Now let us take some of the GOALS and see how supporting LGBTQ+++ Activities will help achieve some of them.



Goals:



1. No Poverty:- What benefits will LGBTQ+++ practices bring into ensuring there is no Poverty in the World? Most of the LGBTQ+++ is known for a party; party after party which reduces working hours and leads to low productivity. Some become incapacitated after acquiring chronic and infections diseases.

3. Good Health and Wellbeing:- It is universally discovered by the WHO that HIV is prevalent among LGBTQ+++ practitioners. Also, they are known for spreading the virus to their victims.



We know the internal and external sphincters at the anus when pressurized for long leads to Anal Prolapse and it is common among Gays and it leads to running anus with faecal maters. Anal sex leads to cancers and it is common among homosexuals.



So the question is, what Good Health and Well Being does UN SDG 3 stands for if they are supporting the LGBTQ nonsense to be legalized so such sicknesses will be bedeviling our communities especially the vulnerable ones who don't have the financial strength to purchasing Pampers and drugs for life till they die?.



4. Quality Education:- How quality will our educations be when we are accepting that the abnormals should be normals? Does it make sense to you UN? What becomes of the future of our educational system since your focus is on children seeing them opposite of who they are born to be?



6. Clean Water and Sanitation:- How clean will our water bodies be when homosexuals with running anus will be swimming in our beaches and pools to contaminate them? Are we not encouraging typhoid and Cholera outbreaks since our water bodies will no longer be free from human faeces? The mode of spread is Orofoecal and you can't swim in pools and beaches without one drinking some of the waters.

13. Climate Actions:- WHO, UN have been spending huge sums of dollars on our climate changes so lives can be preserved since Oxygen and CO2 balance becoming dangerous to lives. Now, in one angle you are trying to preserve lives to sustain the universe but in another, are you supporting homosexuals to inhibit procreation to destroy humanity? Does it make sense to you? Who are your scientists and anthropologists?



15. Life on Land:- How do you intend increasing lives on land when you are Against the only way that brings lives and procreation by choosing LGBTQ Activities?



16. Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions:- How do you intend to ensure peace when you are supporting the LGBTQ+++ community imposing their Mental Sexual Disorders on nations whose religious, cultural, moral, and societal norms frown off their abominable activities?



You are talking about Justice and Strong Institutions yet you have been using your powers and influence to frustrate Institutions that are against your evil decisions to legalize sexual Disorder in other countries?



In conclusion, juxtaposing your own SDGs and support for the LGBTQ+++ community, one must come to a clear conclusion that the UN and WHO are confused in THEIR own decisions. You are living opposite to the SDGs by supporting what will not help achieve your goals.

I, therefore, call on you and the discerning voices to condemn the activities of LGBTQ imposition on African countries, that matter, Ghana.



We are highly against LGBTQ+++ Activities in our country since every aspect of our culture, religion, societal norms don't recognize their abominable stuff.



Long live ANTI-LGBTQ+++ Bill 21.



Long live Africa, Ghana.



Long live the Universe✍️☑️????????