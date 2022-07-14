The irony of the NPP government

Ghanaians are complaining of economic hardship under the current government

Ghana our motherland wears the tag as one of the beacons of recent democracy and politics in Africa, thanks to the late and former president Jerry John Rawlings for his relentless contribution to our democracy.

It is now sad that one cannot feel safe and enjoy his or her right to life and freedom of speech. It is evident that democracy and rule of law are being redefined to satisfy the whims and caprices of this regime, and thus has indeed, negatively affected the characters behind, led by the president and now making him oblivious. All of a sudden, one has forgotten the definition of democracy under this Nana Akuffo Addo-led government. It is very apparent that under this regime Ghana is gradually losing its famous tag as the beacon of democracy in the West African Sub Region.



Since the beginning of the 4th republic, Ghana has been at the top when one mentions democracy, a place to invest without fear or threat of instability, reliable destination for holidaymakers, which is evidenced in the rise of our tourism industry. In fact, we were the envy of Africa, until the arrival of this current government of Nana Akuffo Addo who has been an extreme disappointment.



As Herbert Hoover, once said, "it is a paradox that every dictator has climbed to power on the ladder of free speech, immediately on attaining power the dictator will suppress all free speech except his own". Thanks to the author, this is no different from what we are seeing in Ghana now.



Our Chiefs who happen to be our mouthpiece are being called a non-entity for just asking or presenting the demands of their people to this current NPP government, Oh what a pity! I cry! Students of law, nurses, teachers, artisans are being brutalized, sprayed with hot water and pepper solution like some dogs in the streets just for demonstrating against this government. Where is our right to demonstrate? We ask, are we safe under this government, I cry!!



We were taught to believe that in every democratic dispensation Bills are passed into law, it is now the opposite in our case, under this current government bills are bullied into law. A recent example is the E-levy Law, however, the opposition in parliament can no longer debate peacefully and ‘push’ the agenda or the demands of the people who voted for them because they have been reduced to boxers who never won a fight. Our democratic sacred House of Parliament has now turned into Bukom Boxing Arena under the Nana Akuffo Addo government, this is why I cry!!!

Ghana is very unlucky to be ruled or led by a certain handsome “Dadabee Ladismen” who doesn't know how it feels to sleep on an empty stomach, who flies 18,000 dollar an hour private jet at the expense of the poor, whose children sit on concrete blocks and stones to study under trees. A leader who can openly tell a teacher that he can never be rich but a common gardener in his palace can own a mansion, this is why I cry!!!!



We have certainly not forgotten when Dr. Barwumia told Ghanaians that, I quote, ‘when the fundamentals are weak the economy will expose you’. The dollar now runs faster than Usain Bolt, what happened to the famous ‘Yeti Sikaso Na So yebr3’ by Nana Akuffo Addo, now his cousin the famous Mr ‘white’ can boldly tell Ghanaians that there's no money to pay civil servants. We ask, where is the money we are sitting on "dey"?. "or you chop wit ur fam and paddies"? Hmmm!



We drank Kalyppo with you to Power, now we can’t even afford one for our kids to school, are you a good friend? We ask…. this is why I cry!!!



Our forefathers said in our local dialect that ‘’SANKOFA YEN KYIR3’’ that also means that, it is only a fool who doesn't change his mind, cry no more, I have changed my mind, you also have to.



With regrets and full of sorrow we say to our former president John Dramani Mahama that, Ghana misses you, Ghanaians are very sorry! And the only way to compensate you is to vote massively for you in our numbers to bring you back and send the mischievous Elephant to the bush where it belongs.