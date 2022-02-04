The lack of scientific development is a setback to Africa

The map of Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the least underdeveloped developed continents, in terms of the diversity, scope, intertwined with social problems.

The Black Continent stands far from technology and scientific innovation, does that mean there are no scientists in Africa?



Science and technology are rapidly transforming the world. Even though the resources playing significant roles in the developed countries are taken from Africa, the continent lacks scientific development.



For example, cobalt, needed to manufacture car accessories, electrical gadgets, and mobile telephones, is obtained from Africa, however, Africa is far from becoming scientific independent.



The long long-term unfavorable population trends are combined with appalling poverty and large income inequality, with extremely poor health and education, high unemployment, forcing the youth to migrate in search of greener pastures.



It is wrong to assume that there are no scientists in Africa since there are science teachers in schools on the continent; however, the practical application of the science of transformation to improve the lives of the people has been elusively confined to the walls of laboratories.

The result is that third-world countries have lagged in the field of scientific development to the same extent that they have lagged in the development of productive forces.



In the United States of America, there are many black scientists that names are never mentioned. For example, George Washington Carver is an outstanding scientist who invented many unique electrical appliances.



It is also possible that there are such scientists in Africa whose work has been buried due to the lack of financial support to bring out their achievements to the world.



It is, therefore, necessary for African governments to sponsor independent scientists for the continent to experience gradual technological and scientific transformation.