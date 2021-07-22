The ‘liar’ of God

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

I decided not to wade into the football prophecies controversy but I could not hold back my composure and emotional intelligence upon listening to the said prophet’s sensational explanations on the failed prophecies.

I heard the prophet in question bizarrely telling his unsuspecting ‘truth’ seekers that the prophecies of Brazil and England failed to come to pass because a lot of people decided to bank their hopes on the prophecies of God to win fortunes.



Dearest reader, tell me, if the preceding flimsy excuse is not laughable, what is it?



I cannot get my head around as to how and why a supposedly truth-seeker would spend his or her precious time sitting hours and hours in the church listening to football preaching. How pathetic?



In Ghana today, false prophets are at work and command a multitude of truth seekers, many of whom lack knowledge, hence following the con-artists, who are probably resorting to black magic or necromancy, albeit masquerading as “Men of God”.



Regrettably, the so-called Men of God have succeeded in proselytizing and fleecing the unsuspecting truth seekers, who only want adulterated, more 'palatable' forms of Truth, watered down and compromised for convenience.

It is written, “but the prophet, which shall presume to speak a word in my name, which I have not commanded him to speak, or that shall speak in the name of other gods, even that prophet shall die”(Deuteronomy 18:20).



Jeremiah 14:14: “Then the LORD said unto me, the prophets prophesy lies in my name: I sent them not, neither have I commanded them, neither spake unto them: they prophesy unto you a false vision and divination, and a thing of nought, and the deceit of their heart.” And if thou say in thine heart, how shall we know the word which the LORD hath not spoken? (Deuteronomy 18:21).



When a prophet speaketh in the name of the LORD, if the thing follows not, nor come to pass, that is the thing which the LORD hath not spoken, but the prophet hath spoken it presumptuously: thou shalt not be afraid of him (Deuteronomy 18:22).“



And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many (Mathew 24:11).



The influx of the so-called Men of God and their revoltingly ugly activities are troubling, so to speak.

How long can we endure the complexities of false prophets and their antipathetic interpretations of Christianity?



That being said, I cannot for the life of me, comprehend how and why any authority on this planet would turn a blind eye to the complexities of false prophets and their antipathetic teachings of Christianity and societal norms.



The blatant disregard for societal norms and display of shenanigans by the so-called Men of God reinforces the calls by some well-meaning Ghanaians for the powers that be to enact appropriate regulations to check their activities.



I share in the sentiments of those who threw their support behind the Members of Parliament for the enactment of regulations to curb the unscrupulous activities of the men and women who are bent on swindling and maltreating the unsuspecting followers in the name of God.



Truly, the so-called Men of God have long been getting away with their ceaseless scheming guiles and irrevocable self-aggrandisement.

Yes, it is an undeniable fact that freedom of worship is an inalienable human right, which is encapsulated in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.



More significantly, freedom of worship has been transposed and given meaning in Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.



As such, there is no permitted abridgement as to which religious sect one could join. Indeed, individuals have their inherent dignity and inalienable rights to choose or join any congregation of their choice.



The all-important question then is: do the so-called Men of God have the God-given right to abuse their congregants and go scot-free in the name of freedom of worship?



We hear day in and day out on how some truth seekers are being swindled and maltreated by the same “Men of God” who claim to be leading the truth seekers to “Heaven”. Meanwhile, the truth seekers are being “perished” for the lack of knowledge.

The founders of those churches do not have God’s given right to trample on the inalienable rights of their church members, while the authorities look on unperturbed.



Let’s have better regulations and a Charity Commission to oversee the activities of the so-called Men of God.



K. Badu, UK.



k.badu2011@gmail.com