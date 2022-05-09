The loss we play

File photo/ opinion

The Political Loss

They are now our offenders



Those we call them leaders



For we solved their problem



What we wanted them to solve



We gave them a life of luxury

Thus, we are paid with misery



And yet some hail them in public



That is when they get their share



They would thus cry in privacy



That is if they couldn’t cash out

And as hardship came forth



It quaked with much impudence



And none cried with only one eye



Tears were shed even in the brain



Now anytime politics shows its face

We beg it to leave our leaders to think



Since politics inhibit politicians



Our future, they made it a mockery



Our exploit, they made it their gain



How can we grow as a country

when we are being eaten alive?