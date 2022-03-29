The menace of indiscipline among SHS girls on TikTok in Ghana

File photo

TikTok, known in China as Douyin is a video-focused social networking service offered by the Chinese ByteDance Ltd in over 40 languages. TikTok in general host short form of user videos from genres like jokes, dance, stunts, pranks, etc. Since it's stable release in 2016, TikTok became popular in Ghana in 2021.

Ghanaians have taken interest in TikTok. Celebrities like Asantewaa, Shata Wale, Wendy Shay, etc are some TikTokers in Ghana. Users of this social networking service can share live videos of themselves, old videos, etc.



The way and manner SHS girls in Ghana are making usage of TikTok is becoming a threat.



Of late, girls between the ages of 15 and 18 who are senior school students are seen on TikTok partly showing sensitive parts of their bodies. This expose these girls to social trauma and other bad factors. SHS girls spending much time on TikTok other than their books results in academic failures and problems.

These indiscipline among SHS girls can be attributed to lack of parental control, ignorance on the part of parents on what their wards do with their smart phones, curiosity, peer pressure and and the influence of the media. Popular Ghanaian performing artist Teacher Kwadwo has even rebuke at this threat.



Authorities and stakeholders of education and religious organizations are therefore notified of and advised to speak against this indiscipline and social threat. Media houses should also educate these girls on the effects of these indiscipline.