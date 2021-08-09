The mere thinking of the NPP winning 2024 elections is already a nightmare to many Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says NPP will win 2024 presidential elections

It is not a hidden fact, if you are a sincere Ghanaian, not tribalistic, nepotistic, and not afraid to speak against Nana Akufo Addo, you will agree with me that the current president is the worst Ghanaian leader in the political history of Ghana.

It is, therefore, frightening indeed, when Nana Akufo Addo said that he is confident that on the 7th of December, 2024, the new NPP Presidential Candidate is going to win the elections of 2024, despite the unprecedented high rate of unemployment, economic hardships, escalated price of fuel and all basic commodities.



Nana Akufo Addo on his campaign trail criticized the NDC government, accusing the former president, John Mahama of corruption and messing up the economy.



Yet, under his administration, the NDC’s political enemies wouldn’t accept the failure of Nana Akufo Addo, instead, they continue to give him false hope.



Corruption has increased over 80% in Akufo Addo’s administration and to avoid any embarrassment which could affect the NPP party, the president has failed to sack any of the party’s members involved in corruption.



Charles Bissiw, Eugene Arhin, Kwesi Anin-Yeboah, etc, are few examples involved in serious corruption scandals still in his administration.



Yet without any shame, the president feels so proud to tell Ghanaians that he has appointed a new Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to fight corruption in the country.

It is the same job, president Akufo Addo prevented the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, from doing, leading to his resignation.



Ghana is indeed a miserable country that nothing works. What makes it more difficult is the tribal bigots that continue to praise the poor governance of the NPP that has led many people to commit suicide in the country.



It is likely that many suicide victims will be related to coronavirus deaths. It is dreadful and tough in Ghana today but many aren't interested to speak or afraid to criticize the president.



If Ghanaians will be one to tell Nana Akufo Addo that he has failed as a leader, I believe that would motivate him to have done better, instead, the tribal bigots are giving him false hope, claiming his suicidal government is better than that of the former government. in this way, everything is getting worse and worse every day.



President Nana Akufo Addo, who once criticized the late John Jerry Rawlings for introducing the VAT, has now established more taxes in Ghana than any Ghanaian leader.



The same Akufo Addo who criticized John Mahama for incurring a debt of Ghc120billion to ruin Ghana's economy has now incurred the debt to Ghc300billion in Ghana.

How sincere are we as Ghanaians? Why have we refused to let the truth also play a significant role in Ghanaian politics without any empathy or integrity?



Our children and great-grandchildren are those that will reap the evil seeds Ghanaian politicians are planting today, therefore, they should be careful.



Akufo Addo has failed Ghana, yet, he wants to manipulate the electoral system again to win the 2024 elections under an unknown presidential candidate.



I will strongly advise voting for any of the political parties behind the NPP and the NDC because the continuous governance of the NPP in Ghana, will be a catastrophe.