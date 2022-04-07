The month of repentance: Day five

File photo

Oh, man! must you be egoistic because God hasn’t taken your life yet, though you’ve shown impudence to him, but he has rather taken the soul of that righteous neighbor of yours? Again, do you consider those who spend their time in worship as good for nothing?

In actual sense, if we're to reckon the number of times in which we’ve flouted Allah's dictum, paradise shouldn’t be our portion, is that not so? Only few of us hate ourselves so much after looking at how disdainful we've become. Anytime an ill-habit of ours gets us into trouble, we stop being ourselves because there’s this instinct that pushes us to repent.



Interestingly, we're still alive while the pious servants of Allah are dead and gone. So is that the reason we’ve not repented? We should be thankful that Allah is our bedrock? He loves us more than we love ourselves. But couldn’t it mean also that our days are numbered; and mustn’t that tickle us to hasten into acts of forgiveness and repenting?



This is the month of repentance for those who want to repent, in case you’re oblivious. Upon all the bad deeds, he still fends for us. He has even blessed us more than some of his devout servants, only in this world. The secret however is, God is Merciful. He says, “Truly, we have honored the children of Adam. We carry them on the land and the sea, and have made provision of good things for them (to eat), and have preferred them above many of those whom we created with a marked preferment." (Quran 17:70)

We shouldn’t make Allah's love for us a means to be perfidious and sinful. Let us repent. When we do, we shall be the most fortunate people on earth. King Pharaoh was given so many years even after his outward denial and calling himself ‘a God'. What happened to him, thereafter?



If you still think your sins are hefty and won’t be forgiven, I leave you with this saying of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh). He says, “Allah, the Exalted, has said: `O son of Adam! I forgive you as long as you pray to me and hope for my forgiveness, whatever sins you have committed. O son of Adam! I don’t care if your sins reach the height of the heaven, then you ask for my forgiveness, I would forgive you. O son of Adam! If you come to me with an earth load of sins, and meet me associating nothing to me, I would match it with an earth-load of forgiveness.” [At-Tirmithi]