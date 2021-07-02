The most insulted, sabotaged president in the contemporary history of Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Who is the most insulted and sabotaged president in Ghana, someone may ask? The answer is not farfetched. He is the current President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In the name of politics, dirty and populist politics of course, and extremist partisanship, the sitting president of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is always being mauled by the Rawlings-described “babies with sharp teeth.”



No sooner had he taken office as the president of Ghana than the NDC folks in their rank and file started attacking him. They started undermining him through their fabricated but purposefully destructive criticisms overflowing with insults on his person, policies and programmes.



The NDC and their agents and assigns have since the assumption of the office of the presidency by Nana Akufo-Addo been sabotaging him for all obvious stupid, myopic, selfish and malicious reasons intended to remove him from office to be replaced by them.



They are always plotting evil against Ghanaians all with the motive of making the president unpopular in order to get the Ghanaian electorate to turn against him, kick him out of office, and bring the NDC back to power, although as incompetent, myopic, clueless and incomparably corrupt as they are. However, he is one of the most visionary presidents ever to rule Ghana.



He has good intentions and policies able to extricate Ghana from the shackles of poverty that have been holding her down since the advent of the NDC into the political space or arena of Ghana. He has implemented an educational policy able to enhance the human resource development of Ghana – the free Senior High School.

He has implemented a policy aimed at making Ghana either self-sufficient in its food needs or be less reliant on foreign food imports – Planting for Food and Jobs. He is expanding the nation’s road networks through better construction and asphalted roads and railway system.



He has embarked on the programme and policy of industrialization to add value to the raw materials produced in Ghana before exporting them to earn more foreign exchange for the country. His noble and enviable policies and programmes are many and obvious.



Notwithstanding, the visionless NDC party and their sycophants who dream of only how to steal to enrich themselves, whether the nation lives or sinks are always instigating the public to see only evil about the NPP and the president. They don’t want the people of Ghana to see the long term benefits of the programmes initiated by the president.



The NDC with their King Kong of corruption, are always on the beat throwing dust into people’s eyes, telling pure lies about the president regarding the long term benefits of his implemented policies and programmes. They always tell the public the policies will not work.



The NDC and some so-called professors in Ghana, as mischievous, slanderers and corrupt as they are, have teamed up and are secretly inciting some people, twisting the laws and then accusing the president of abuse of power if their evildoings backfire on their ugly bestial faces.

Youngsters like Sammy Gyamfi, Appiah Stadium, Kwame Asare aka A-Plus, Kevin Ekow Taylor and some stomach journalists have the shameless bushman-like attitudes to insult the president and lie about him with impunity. For want of power and a quick buck, these youngsters who are on the unstoppable move to take Ghanaians for fools, have devised evil means to turn the people against the president and his NPP government through their many charlatanries and acts of sabotage.



Why would some people secretly under the cover of darkness choke the drainage systems in Kumasi with chopped tree trunks transported from elsewhere for that particular purpose to cause flooding in Kumasi when it rained? Look how much damage whoever did that has caused to many Ghanaians and the city of Kumasi?



Why would Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the NDC Chairman, seek to kidnap, murder and insult some people in Ghana as well as cause arsons in the country? Is it not all to sabotage the president? Yet, he has the audacity to point accusing fingers at the president. A Church of Pentecost Elder indeed!



The NDC has become like the proverbial “anomaa kokonekone, 3k3 atifi k3 hono nsuo, na wa ba anaafo3 a bebisa”, to wit, “they commit the crime secretly and come out in the open to ask who has committed the crime”



I am in mourning so I will end here to come back properly to take on the NDC and their agents and assigns at the opportune time.

Ghanaians, please don’t let the NDC play on your intelligence by their many lies and instigations for they have nothing better for you but are like the biblical description of the devil as a thief in John 10:10:



“The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full”



Despite any harsh problems the nation is facing at the moment under President Nana Akufo-Addo, they are not peculiar to Ghana but a worldwide problem caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Things are far better than they would under NDC John Dramani Mahama in the period of the ongoing worldwide Covid-19 pandemic. As John Mahama is the thief in the bible description, Nana Addo is he who has come to save Ghana.



I am open for intellectual debate on the sabotage mounted against Nana Akufo-Addo and him being the most insulted but visionary President of Ghana.