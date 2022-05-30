The mystery sword of Okomfo Anokye could be the world's eighth wonder

The mysterious sword of Okomfo Anokye

The Ashanti Kingdom of Ghana has a fascinating history that distinguishes it as a famous African kingdom. However, none of these legends excite me more than the magnificent story of Okomfo Anokye, which includes the Queen Mother who led the revolt and a series of conflicts known as the Ashanti Wars.

Africa remains alone, and despite its rich natural resources, which contribute significantly to the industrialized countries' thriving economy, the continent is never given the credit it deserves. If Africa were not discriminated against, Okomfo Anokye's astounding story would have been the eighth wonder of the world.



The Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, according to 'Wikipedia,' is the first known list of classical antiquity's most amazing creations; it was based on guidebooks popular among Hellenic sightseers and exclusively covers works found around the Mediterranean rim.



Following a global poll to determine a new list of human-made marvels, the 105-foot-tall (38-meter-tall) "Christ the Redeemer" statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has been named one of the "new seven wonders of the world." Human-created wonders? Then the 'eighth wonder of the world' is most likely to be found in Ghana's Ashanti area.



Okomfo Anokye's life narrative



In the late 1600s, Okomfo Anokye was born in Awukugua-Akuapim, in the Eastern Region of Ghana, West Africa. Ano, his father, and Yaa Anubea, his mother, were both from Awukugua-Akuapim, a tribe of the Ayade. His two palms were firmly joined at the time of his birth and could not be separated.

His parents tried to separate both palms to see what he was clutching in his hands, but to no effect — roughly two years into his upbringing. Totem poles thought to come from the gods were held in his palm.



His parents and kin think he was chosen to rule the Okere people by the gods. He became a priest later in life and was given the title Okomfo (Fetish-Priest). Okomfo Anokye was his full name. His ancestral home (the house where he was born) is directly across the street from the Awukugua Chief Palace.



Awukugua also has a shrine, which is a popular gathering spot during the Ohum festival in October. A palm tree, which he climbed in his sandals, and a big rock, from which he carved an Oware game, makes up the shrine. Awukugua-Akuapim also has other shrine sites.



The golden seat that fell from the sky



The Ashanti Golden Stool, also known as 'Sika 'dwa) since it arrived on Friday, is the Akan people's sovereign and holy throne (Ashanti people). Okomfo Anokye demonstrated that he was a powerful man. He commanded a golden stool to drop from the sky with assembled leaders, and the stool rested on the lap of the first Asante king, Osei Tutu.

The Golden Stool is said to house the spirit of the Asante nation—living, dead, and yet to be born. Such seats were originally symbolic of a chieftain's authority. The sacred golden stool of Okomfo Anokye, which descended from heaven, is still available in the Ashanti realm.



Okomfo Anokye placed a sword as a sign of the Ashanti Kingdom's union, declaring that anyone who takes the sword will bring the Ashanti Empire to an end. The sword that Anokye sank into the dirt over 300 years ago is still on display at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, which bears his name.



Many people from around the world have come to Kumasi, Ashanti area, to see the magical sword, but no one has been able to get it off the ground. When Muhammad Ali, the African-American once known as Cassius Clay, visited Ghana in 1964, he attempted but failed to take it out.



Let's say that human strength is insufficient to extract the blade from the dirt; what about other options, such as machinery that is incapable of doing so? This is a piece of history that displays the Ashanti Kingdom's and the people involved's magnificence.



The sword of Okomfo Anokye, which no one has been able to pull from the earth, is, in my opinion, the world's eighth wonder. If this tale is told correctly, Ghana will not only be regarded as a fantastic tourist destination with incredible historical events, but it will also earn a lot of foreign cash to help the country maintain its economy.