The national cathedral still qualifies as a state-owned enterprise despite the fact of being registered as a private company

The national cathedral is state owned

There has been a public brouhaha on the National Cathedral project recently. Incorporation details released suggest the company is a private company. The word "private" being the company type has ignited a public uproar.

However, a private company does not mean the company is owned by a private person nor a public company does not imply the company is owned by the public. For example, MTN PLC (i.e MTN Public Limited Company) is a public company but it is not owned by the government of Ghana. We need to get the distinction between public and private companies.



A public company can trade or freely transfer its instruments (shares/debentures) publicly through the National Stock Exchange while a private company can not. A public company has PLC at the end of its name while a private company has LTD at the end of its name. We need to get the distinction between a public company and a state-owned enterprise (company).



A state-owned company (enterprise) is a legal entity established/acquired, managed and controlled by the government and the government has 100% control or owns the majority of carrying interests. For example, Ghana Airports Company LTD (Limited) is incorporated as a private company because it does not have its instruments traded on the National Exchange.



However, the Government of Ghana is the sole shareholder. This does not mean Ghana Airports Company Ltd does not qualify to be a State-Owned Company (SOE) or it is not an SOE. To determine whether a Company is an SOE or not is determined by the ownership structure. This implies that if the Government of Ghana owns 100% carrying interests of the National Cathedral then the Cathedral is a State Company (SOE) regardless of being incorporated as a private company.



Secondly, the objects of the National Cathedral complement the evidence that it is a State-Owned Enterprise (SOE). The objects of the National Cathedral are as follows:



i. To own the assets of the National Cathedral of Ghana

ii. To administer the National Cathedral project



iii. To serve as a convening platform for a national conversation on faith



iv. To operate an interdenominational church for national purposes.



The above objects were crafted with a communal spirit which adds to the evidence that the National Cathedral is a state company regardless of the company type being private.



A state-owned company would be referred to as a public company only when it is listed on the national exchange as such. We should not be confused with the names private and public when it comes to company types.



The new Companies Act of Ghana which is the Companies Act 2019 (Act 992) clarifies that below:

