The only way to make the Office of the Special Prosecutor work to expectation is to...

The Office of the Special Prosecutor, the brainchild of President Nana Akufo-Addo, was created for the special purpose of ridding Ghana of official corruption and by extension, curtailing or exterminating corruption from Ghana.

However, as the Ghanaian was born awash with corruption, it is becoming too difficult for the Office of the Special Prosecutor to work to attain its objective. It becomes all too annoying if the very people appointed to the post are themselves undermining the principle of its creation.



Mr. Martin Amidu, the first person to be honoured with the appointment proved himself utterly useless and a saboteur in the post. There is no denying it.



Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, the successor of Mr. Amidu, is trying but he is equally not up to speed on achieving the objective. Like Mr. Amidu, he is loquacious and a bit doubtable. To be honest, he cannot achieve the envisaged target for the creation of that office in a thousand years, inferring from his attitude and the alleged pressure his mother is exerting on him.



What does all this tell us? It tells us only one thing which is the Ghanaian or the black man is incapable of managing their own affairs. That is a fact!



We have proven Dr. Kwame Nkrumah wrong when he said black man is capable of managing their own affairs.

Corruption is second to the inability of enforcing laws in Ghana as the bane of the nation’s economic advancement. Therefore, it will have helped greatly if the Special Prosecutors had gone about their job with dedication, honesty, and dynamism it deserves but they have proven beyond doubt that they are black men and hence are absolutely incapable of doing anything right.



As I am for the good of Ghana and desire to see Ghana not slip further deeper down the slippery slope into self-inflicted slavery, denigration, and deeper and deeper economic hardships, I will suggest that for the collective interests of all Ghanaians, and be able to achieve the objective for setting up that office, a white man is appointed to head that office.



A white man will be honest enough to help the office function to the letter and spirit of its formation.



If you doubt me, entrust a decent white man with the post for a year or two and you will see greater returns to Ghana. Official corruption will have been decapitated to become a thing of the past!



For Ghanaians to fool about in the position, I will support any attempt to employ a white man to do the job any day any time.