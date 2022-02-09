The plight of students at Nursing and Midwifery Training College worsens after MP’s intervention

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Member of Parliament for the Mampong constituency

The member of Parliament for the Mampong constituency, Mr Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong (Hon), convened a conflict resolution meeting between the students of the Nursing & Midwifery Training College and the management of the school on Monday, 7th February 2022.

The objective of the meeting was to help resolve the stark differences between the students who feel cheated and the principal of the school who thinks she is right to have taken whatever decision she has already taken against them.



I have already published their elaborated points of grievances in my previous publications hence may decide not to repeat them here but rather highlight the attitude of the honorable Member of Parliament, the convener of the meeting.



The MP, from the recorded audio of 3 hour+ on the meeting held, as is currently in my possession, could be seen to have done a great disservice not only to the students but to himself. He approached the meeting with a biased mind in support of the principal.



He denigrated the students. By his attitude, talking down the students and not allowing them to talk as they should but the principal, I can clearly describe the MP as lacking conflict resolution capabilities hence being the wrong choice to have been tasked to mediate between the affected students and the principal.



He is just a disgrace to those of us in London, himself being a Londoner and schooled at the University of Westminster, London.



I shall be publishing the entire discourse as taking place in the meeting that ended up empowering the principal who by my experience, research and evidence before me, can well be said to be at fault, if not the guilty party. She has behaved unprofessionally, dictatorially and markedly incompetently.

For my intention to publish whatever transpired in the meeting, although being held back by the fact the size of the file is too big for one-go publishing, I shall not reveal any further information until then.



I am arranging to have the file broken down into several sections or pieces to enable me to publish it.



The MP from my observation as concluded from his actions in the meeting could well be a misfit in his post as a parliamentarian. His pomposity and certain pronouncements do not make him a good politician or a sensible person able to resolve problems amicably or lawfully.



If he had gone about the issue professionally, intellectually and wisely, will we be having these alarming stories of impending doom as captured on recording camera by some people as found below?



Watch video below



