The political loss

They are now our offenders

Those we call them leaders



For we solved their problem



What we wanted them to solve



We gave them a life of luxury

Thus, we are paid with misery



And yet some hail them in public



That is when they get their share



They would thus cry in privacy

That is if they couldn’t cash out



And as hardship came forth



It quaked with much impudence



And none cried with only one eye

Tears were shed even in the brain



Now anytime politics shows its face



We beg it to leave our leaders to think



Since politics inhibits politicians

Our future, they made it a mockery



Our exploit, they made it their gain



How can we grow as a country



when we are being eaten alive?