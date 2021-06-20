The pot calling the kettle you are black, thus NDC telling NPP you are corrupt and incompetent

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Wonders indeed shall never cease. The party that is markedly incompetent, visionless and with almost her entire membership overflowing with corruption, has the shameless guts to tell her rival political party that is more competent, innovative, visionary and far less corrupt, that she is incompetent and corrupt. Does this not go to confirm the usual case of an ugly person doubling as a thief insulting and falsely accusing another person of ugliness and thievery, starting thus, “I know you will tell me I am ugly and a thief.

What else can you say about me?” After this brief statement of self-deprecating, if that is the appropriate word to use, he/she then starts bashing his/her opponent, levelling all sorts of falsehoods against him/her as may become the figments of their imagination.



The NDC party and people that could not solve the problems of Ghana in their many years in government, are today inciting Ghanaians to take to the streets agitating for the government to fix the country. All their inciting is born out of envy and their resolute determination to come back to power by hook or by crook.



My motive for putting out this publication is about how some NDC activist at the workplace has always been loud and ignorant, regardless of the time, the place and there being many white colleagues and non-colleagues, gleefully but falsely, narrating the shortcomings of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his NPP government. He mocks the Free Senior High School education as a complete failure. He talks about there being extreme power outages (Dumsor) in Ghana under NPP administration. He teases the government and the president for borrowing excessively but have nothing to justify their borrowing.



He treats the president with scorn for his inability to create jobs for the people, stop official corruption and bringing untold hardships never seen in the history of Ghana, upon the citizens. He goes on and on and on ranting and raving.



He is no different from his political NDC counterparts both at home and abroad. They think and talk the same trash, as malevolent and wicked as they are and have always been. If this guy is left unhindered, he could talk the whole day bashing the NPP and the president.



I don’t blame him. Tribalism and lack of political astuteness have been the driving force behind his clearly absurd talks and accusations against the president and his party.

As populist as the entire NDC membership is, devoid of intelligence and wisdom but infatuated with corruption and dangerous desire to always be ahead but not a tail, less politically savvy Ghanaians will always allow their intelligence to be underestimated to give the NDC credence.



If Rome was built in a day, why had the NDC that had ruled longer in Ghana not fixed all the problems in the country? However, as Rome was not built in a day, then the many problems we have on our plate hence the hypocritically malicious screams of fixed the country by the NDC and their agents and assigns.



Why could the NDC governments not construct and tar all the roads throughout the country? Why could they not introduce a proper Free Senior High School education? Why could they not create jobs for the youth but left Ghana with hundreds of thousands of unemployed university graduates? Why could they not fix the country’s water bodies that were being damaged by the Chinese and their Ghanaian counterparts doing illegal surface and alluvial mining (galamsey)?



Why did the NDC adorable leader and flagbearer doubling as former president, John Dramani Mahama, not fix the unemployment, the water bodies, roads, corruption, etc.; if he was competent as himself and the NDC are portraying themselves and will like the world to see and take note of?



For the NDC, as typically Ghanaian minded as they are, they happily subscribe to the Ghanaian saying, “Se ebeko goal dee, ennea nka enko corner”, to wit, “For you to score a goal, the ball had better go into corner” (for you to succeed, you had better fail). People say this when wishing mischief for their rival or enemy. Therefore, they don’t want the NPP to succeed in their policies and programmes for the collective interest of Ghanaians but for the parochial interest of their (NDC) few in power and their cronies?



I wonder what the make is for the NDC people? Were they created by God or by Satan? Are they aspiring to go to Heaven or hell?

For the country to be fixed, the NDC people and the entire citizens of Ghana had better fixed their evil mindset and evil actions. They had better visit Afia Schwarzenegger to coach them about how their deplorable attitudes could be fixed for onward fixing of the country.



President Nana Akufo-Addo is performing well except that he is soft on fighting armed robbery and also, not dealing harshly with the saboteurs derailing his determined promise to fight official corruption.



Martin Amidu, that sly NDC hypocrite failed the president and the nation as a Special Prosecutor. As disgraced as he is, he has still got the nerves to talk about President Nana Akufo-Addo has failed woefully in his fight against official corruption in Ghana.



Is Martin Amidu not a member of the NDC since the PNDC era? No wonder that he thinks and talks irrationally and maliciously like any other member of the NDC supportive of the nonsensically howling of “FIXED THE COUNTRY”.



First FIX YOUR ATTITUDES, and all else shall be fixed!