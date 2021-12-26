The symptoms of Ghana as a troubled country without a future

The map of Ghana

In the second quarter of the 20th century, the term failed state appeared in political science, today, I will bring out the crucial problems that have placed Ghana in that category.

Where ever the law is weak and doesn’t function, crime and corruption prevail, that’s the current situation in Ghana, leading to a failed state since the country’s administration and the economy have become unviable.



The worst situations which have been a catalyst to Ghana’s failure as a country is chronic corruption, a high rate of unemployment, crime with impunity, a weak judiciary system, and the lack of ability of the authorities to control the integrity of the country.



Ghana should have been one of the richest countries in Africa, since it has large deposits of oil, gold, bauxite, diamond, timber, and agricultural products, including cocoa, which plays a significant role in the economy by generating a total of $3.2 billion in 2018 alone to the country.



Yet, it’s hard to see any significant developments in the country; moreover, nobody knows where the money Ghana earns in export goes.



Thus, if a country has all these rich resources yet jobs can’t be created and above all, the country is under heavy debt, would you call Ghana a successful country?



It’s impossible to call Ghana nothing more than a failed state or country because the NPP government lacks the knowledge to unitize those resources to create jobs to cater to the needs of the high unemployment rate and to revamp the troubled economy.

The government's incompetence is not Ghana alone, almost all the countries on the African continent are failed countries because of corruption.



There was a time that Libya’s economy was better than that of European countries and the United States of America but the country collapsed after the assassination of Muammar Khadafy.



Apart from corruption and the lack of job creation which have affected the lives of the common people, the Ghana government can’t protect the entities and ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.



Many murder cases remain unsolved and hardly does the president speak about the crime that has taken over the country.



The Ghana government has practically failed in everything including, the care of the security, well-being, and rights of citizens.



In any good developing country, the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will either be impeached or forced to step down because he defines what failure is.