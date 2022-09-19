0
The use of factorization method to solve problems on quadratic equations

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: OSUMANU ABUBAKAR

This study investigated the factorization method on Senior High School Form one Students’ Achievement in Quadratic equations. Two research questions guided the study. The study adopted a questionnaire, pre-test, post-test control, and experimental group design. A total of twenty Senior High School Form one students were used as the sample for this study.

The experimental group was taught using the factorization method while the control group was taught using the conventional (lecture) method. A simple random sampling technique was used to collect data for this study.

The Mean scores of the control and experimental group before intervention were 2.1429 and 1.000 respectively and the mean score of both the control and experimental group after intervention were 3.2857 and 8.6923 respectively.

The findings of the study showed among others that there was a significant difference between students taught quadratic equations with the factorization method and those taught without the factorization method.

