The world outside my comfort

Being in a comfort zone is relaxing

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: Redeemer Kukubor

The world outside my comfort zone is a world full of adventure,

a world full of sour and sweet experiences,

a world of bitter better experiences.

It is clear with the volume spoken that "vi matsa du kpɔ koe gblɔna be ye dada ɖa nuvivi"

Although the world outside my comfort zone

may not present me with the pleasure I so much seek,

it has presented me with the opportunity to learn

with beautiful great experiences.

It may not be pleasant feelings out of my comfort zone

It is a strive to great another comfort outside my comfort zone.

Columnist: Redeemer Kukubor
