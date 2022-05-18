Being in a comfort zone is relaxing

The world outside my comfort zone is a world full of adventure,

a world full of sour and sweet experiences,



a world of bitter better experiences.



It is clear with the volume spoken that "vi matsa du kpɔ koe gblɔna be ye dada ɖa nuvivi"



Although the world outside my comfort zone



may not present me with the pleasure I so much seek,

it has presented me with the opportunity to learn



with beautiful great experiences.



It may not be pleasant feelings out of my comfort zone



It is a strive to great another comfort outside my comfort zone.