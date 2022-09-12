There can never be a successful leader, with wicked subordinates

Destroyed water bodies due to galamsey

Even at the Gh¢10 per month charge, that "Atta Kwame" (clay) building didn't attract anyone to rent it. But when these galamsey operators arrived, your parents rented out that "Atta Kwame" building for 200 cedis a month. Your mother's drinking bar in the village is now booming; your kid sister has sacrificed her secondary education to cook and sell at galamsey sites.

Your senior brother is now rich and famous, through galamsey money. Whilst your entire nuclear family is directly/indirectly involved in this galamsey chain; you, the so-called educated one who lives in Accra, sit on social media, blame and insult politicians for destroying our water bodies. As if you are not privy to what your own people are doing back home.



As a nation, we have never been sincere enough in our discussions regarding galamsey. We pretend as if only the government can "heal" our sick land. With it being lucrative, and impacting on local economies of our villages, we need more than a holistic and nationalistic approach to fighting it.



Food vendors, mobile money operators, landlords, drinking bar owners, etc. are all indirect benefactors. A chief with his elders was almost lynched at a galamsey site when they tried to stop their work.



These youth have their own flimsy excuses; they engage in it due to a lack of jobs, if that's the case then I think armed robbery and prostitution must be legalized after all. And they see it as justified.



But to them, the businessman has no justification for investing in galamsey. If you, a true son of the community but hate it to an extent of destroying all water bodies; why do you expect the businessman sitting comfortably in Accra to love your community more than yourself?

Does this make any sense to you at all? How many children, nephews, nieces, brothers and sisters of these galamsey financiers have you ever seen in a pit, it's the youth of those villages, who greedily and frustratingly cause this harm to our environment.



No matter how many operators are arrested each day, it will always begin with an outright commitment from our desperate youth who, in some instances, quit decent jobs to "get rich quick" with galamsey. No government policy whatsoever will succeed if we continue this way.



We are damn hypocrites as citizens, we know our friends and close relatives who are massively involved in galamsey, but we leave them and insult leadership. Are we saying these galamsey operators and financiers are not from our families, how many times have we boldly told them to stop?



We sit on social media to make all sorts of emotional arguments, but we are either direct or indirect beneficiaries. If financiers bring their machines, there can't be any operation without human resources, but, are these workers imported from Madagascar? Certainly not; neither were they threatened at gunpoint to join.



Some university graduates are now aides and/or interpreters for these Chinese nationals but claim to be the only patriotic citizens left on the continent.

Mind you, galamsey financing has been so cheap that even teachers and nurses can now own over 20 concessions.



Don't be fooled into believing that only the rich and influential people finance galamsey. We know our colleague professionals are engaged in it, but we cheer them on; Yes! This is how patriotically hypocrites we are in this country called Ghana. There can never be a successful leader with wicked subordinates like us.



We live to learn, my thoughts though.