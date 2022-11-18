There is a missing link on the latest expose by the Tiger Eye PI team and the 'the Anas’ principle'

Ken Ofori-Atta and Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Whiles, we celebrate the Black Stars' win against the 15th best FIFA-ranked team, Switzerland, I would want to take us back to analyse the Tiger Eye PI latest expose.

After carefully following commentaries on the expose, I also have some reservations and questions to ask;



Whiles, I join the thousands who quickly condemn Hon. Charles Adu Boahen, deputy minister for finance as at the period the investigation was done, for falling into what I call "entrapment investigation Journalism".



I must say the issue must be thoroughly investigated by the relevant quarters as directed by the President of the state, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. This will help give a fair hearing to the victim and also appreciate the real facts in the whole issue.



I'm also quick to join many Ghanaians and many around the globe commending the Economic Advisor/Spokesperson to the Vice-President, Dr. Gideon Boako for passing the "entrapment investigation" test by the tiger eye PI team.



Finance Minister, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta and his Executive Assistant, my very own senior, Mr Michael Bediako whom am told did not even give Anas and his team the audience and quickly walked out from the meeting at the commencement of the "entrapment investigation" process.

We should also be talking about this. We should be able to talk about the good nuts too, it will encourage others to emulate such characters.



Now to where the questioning of the entrapment investigation comes in ;



1: why was the engagement with Dr. Gideon Boako done through a phone call and not a one-on-one engagement with him, if the Tiger Eye PI team truly wanted to get access to the Vice-President as we were all made to believe? Or does it mean, Charles Adu Boahen and a few others were the targets and not Dr. Gideon Boako?



2. Why did it take Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his team four good years i.e 2022 before contacting Dr. Gideon Boako if they could get access to the Vice-President? Why not the same year (2018) or the next year (2019) after Charles Adu Boahen's "entrapment" was done? Again, is that to say certain people were targeted in their "entrapment investigation?"



3. An excuse or reason given by our respected uncle and boss to Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Uncle Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako for the delay of premiering is still not convincing to some of us. Who is this thief or are these thieves that stole the "entrapment investigative work"? Some of us want to know, uncle Kwaku. We need more answers to the reason reasons for the delay of the premiering. Like I keep saying, there is a missing link.

4. This question goes to our lawyers and students of the Ghanaian constitution. Does the Ghanaian law allow one to deliberately offer a bribe all in the name of an expose? What does the law have to say about what they described as “The Anas' Principle?



With all these observations, we appreciate every effort in helping to fight corruption in this part of the world but, if that will be done, it should be done properly.



There is a missing link!