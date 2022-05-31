There is an inexplicable aura around President Mahama

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

The first time I tried my hands on a motorbike, I couldn't balance and found myself in a gutter. Some scars on my body still reminds me of that incident. So, when JM sped off on a motorbike in style, I gave him a standing ovation.

It was Saturday, June 11, 2016, precisely at 3:45 p.m., President John Dramani Mahama toured most of Accra's flood-prone areas unaccompanied for two solid hours to do a self-appraisal of the flood situation without any pomp and pageantry. It was a delight to watch the President in his jeans bikers wear with a helmet to match. Chai, the man get swag.



You see, there is an inexplicable aura around the man that I'm finding difficulty putting a finger on. On August 30, 2012, during the Special Delegates Conference of the NDC in Kumasi, a white dove suddenly settled on his right shoulder. I hope you remember that.

An interesting thing happened in my home some years ago . My grandson was then barely 3 months old. He will often look at President Mahama's portrait on the wall of my living room and smile. We first thought it was just a coincidence, but the baby repeatedly did it for us to believe he knew what he was about. Several months later, he would look at the portrait and say, "Mamama, nanapo."



Abakade, and I hear Opana too want ride small for town. We don't want any trouble oo. He can try the multi-purpose aboboyaa since there won't be any problem balancing that one! Please if you don't gerrit, forget abarrit. Kikikikikikiki, I now have hundai accent like Adwoa.