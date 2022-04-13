There is no vice greater than that of ingratitude

File photo/ opinion

Friends, something has provoked me to little less than madness, and I’m terribly disappointed and sad. Everyone must navigate through life with the cards they are dealt, and for JDM, this includes having to deal with betrayal. His second term attempts were ruined by the very people he trusted and helped.

This is indescribably painful! What kind of wickedness is that? In fact, blood has started running cold in my heart with spite and malice as I write.



After reading my article, "Don't fear the enemy that attacks you, but the fake friend that hugs you", a young man sent me the following sad story:



Hmmmmm, this is very very true. This article reminds me of an incident in the interest of JM. After the NDC lost the 2016 election, life became very difficult for me and in search of a job, I landed one with an NDC woman as manager of her establishment. This woman was very well connected within the party and had a great number of contracts as a supplier to some notable government institutions under President Mahama.



Like others, she blamed JM for NDC’s loss of the 2016 elections and lamented he was only giving contracts to his families and Northerners so they will change him for a different presidential candidate for the 2020 election.



A few days later, she told me she has gone to give some money to support someone whom they were projecting over JM. This statement from the woman didn’t go well with me so I resigned my position when I was only one and a half months old in the job. Even though I didn’t have any job, I couldn’t afford to work with her and I did that just for JM.



I can see the eyes of the young man from Bole stung with tears. Large hot sad tears. Tears of pain. And of disappointment. In all he did for people including his appointees, some of them didn't know enough to appreciate him, but fought and continue to fight against his second coming! What their intentions are, I can’t tell.

Greed?



Wickedness?



Witchcraft?



Even animals are grateful for kindness and petting, and they wouldn’t think of hurting a person that pets them. The place of these ungrateful people cannot even be among animals but must be kept under the pedestal of dishonour and ignominy. Oh, what a wonderful world!



I know former President John Dramani Mahama is generally calm and loving – what happened and is happening is usually the price good people pay, and this can happen to any good person. Whether JDM will gloss over these painful experiences is not for me to determine. But I’m absolutely certain he is aware that the most powerful tool amongst human beings is forgiveness, lack of which comes between us and God, and blocks our access to receiving miracles.



And as I look deeper through my vulture feather, I can see miracles happening, and JDM coming back wiser. I see trees of green, red roses too; I see them bloom for him and us. I also see the colours of the rainbow so pretty in the sky, and the smile on the faces of people going by, with friends shaking hands and saying how do you do? And saying I love you. And I think to myself what a wonderful world.