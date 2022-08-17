There is nothing in politics like 'it’s my turn or his/her turn' to govern

File photo

Fellow Ghanaians, please see how the non-strategic New Patriotic Party (NPP) are hurtling or galloping into opposition like a mad cow or deranged wild horse. For how long shall I warn them that the political terrain at the moment is too steep and slippery for them to be messing about with political gimmickries; and devoid of strategies to break the rotational cycle of 8-year rule between them and NDC with their much touted political slogan of “breaking the 8”?

You don’t, and can’t, break the until now established 8-year cycle of rotation of political power between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP without having serious, honest and well-planned strategies in place.



One has to be diplomatic, wise, and intelligent to communicate their policies in a convincing manner to the Ghanaian electorate most of whom are not as yet politically savvy like their white contemporaries. Therefore, for Hopeson Adorye of NPP to make such an unsavoury, if not irresponsible, statement, about the northerners in the party being only good for presidential running mates is more suicidal for their aspirations to “break the 8” in the 2024 general election.



I am sure he only got carried away by his overlove for seeing Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng aka Alan Cash become the president of Ghana after his many years and several futile attempts to rule Ghana. That notwithstanding, Hopeson should bear in mind that in serious politics, there shouldn’t be anything like “it’s my turn, or your turn, or his/her turn to be the leader”.



It is not anyone’s right to obligatorily rule the nation. The right to rule the nation through a genuine election, if not by military usurpation, solely belongs to the electorate hence how fatuous and unfortunate Hopeson’s statement is. He had better apologise to the nation, the NPP, and retract his statement which was made in bad faith.



I had suggested long ago to the NPP that for them to be taken seriously and indeed be able to break the 8 to have Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia as the presidential candidate and Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng as his Vice. I explained the reason why.



However, giving critical consideration to the state of affairs in Ghana, if we really want Ghana to develop for the benefit of all, I will suggest we go for Kennedy Agyapong as the presidential candidate for NPP and the president of Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia is doing marvelously well with his long-term policies of digitisation and digitalisation for the advancement of Ghana. He is a visionary.



Nevertheless, until the lawlessness and the non-enforcement of the laws evidently ongoing in the country are effectively dealt with, Ghana can never advance. And, the person with the clout to deal a devastating blow to the lawlessness and non-enforcement of the laws is Kennedy Agyapong, the no-nonsense and vociferous member of parliament for Assin Central in the Central region.



Hopeson must from today forward beware of his public actions and utterances to not repeat his bad attitudes that have the potential to not only cost NPP their political fortunes but his own political future.



Finally, it becomes one's turn to govern when they are so elected by the electorate, period! Your many years in a political party, years of service to the party, or vast expenditure on the party does not bestow on you, an automatic right to lead the party to eventually become the president of Ghana.



A word of advice to Hopeson Adorye is sufficient.