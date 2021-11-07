They don't think about us

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Who do we look up to, Where do we turn to? These among other questions keep haunting me. Where are the leaders we voted into power? Where are the leaders who promised to make our needs their priority?

Where are the leaders who promised us a safe country? Where are the Leaders who pledged to represent the country first? Where are the leaders who promised us better conditions after the election? Where are they?



The election is over and mysteriously we cannot see these men and women anymore.



Life gradually is becoming stressful, tiring, and difficult. Youths are disturbed and don’t know what to do, where to turn to, who to look up to. Some in the quest for looking have ended with drugs. Drugs that they feel can comfort them and make them feel okay. Yes, I said drugs. Youth arise. Arise and demand what you rightly deserve before things fall apart. These leaders promised us better conditions after the election. Are we seeing that? No.



Our votes cannot and should not be taken for granted. We also deserve better conditions. Are their children better than us? No. Are their families more important than ours? No. Then we must fight for what we truly deserve. We deserve to be treated right and with respect.

How long are we going to watch and keep watching? These men and women are evil. They are dangerous and do not deserve our tears, worries, and pain.



I see youths and young adults all over; some are confused and will do anything desperately to earn a living.



Some are vulnerable, So vulnerable, and can’t stand the test of time.



These men and women we voted into power are disappointing us. They are failing and planting a certain idea in our heads, future leaders. Oh, how I wish we can all stand with one common agenda. An agenda to see a change in every aspect of our lives, communities, and country.

Look, the idea is to get you frustrated, hate humanity, and fall on drugs and alcohol. They want to make you feel, that is the way to go but believe me when I say this is an agenda.



Don’t be fooled, their children are in the best of places; studying and planning a total takeover from their fathers and mothers.



The question is, are you also prepared and ready to challenge the status quo. Yes, they may be in the best of places, but you also can do something with your life. Something positive and creative before they take control.



I suggest we first pause for a moment; take some time off anything you are doing. Examine your life critically. Don’t be in a rush, focus on life and where you see yourself especially if you are out of school: what have you achieved and where do you see yourself in a certain time to come. If you are still in school,

bingo. This is the best time to plan and plan well. Leave out potential opportunities from “these leaders” and focus on your strength and what you can turn these strengths into.



If we need change, it must start with us. Don’t worry if is taking time. It is a gradual process. It will start with you and if indeed is worthwhile, it will affect our community and society and ultimately the country.



I long to see a change in my country but how can it be possible if we have these men and women in power.



Youth must arise now. We don’t have any time. We have now?

Pity every young fellow out there bought with political promises. Are you that blind, can’t you see these men and women are on an agenda? Agenda to destroy your future. Agenda to make you feel unqualified.



Agenda to put their children ahead of you. Agenda to amass wealth for their families and generations to come. I speak for the voiceless and write for the world to see how unfairly we are treated in our country.



As I observe from a distance, I see a lot of youths and young adults confused, tired, and ready to give up.



But I say to us, giving up is not the solution. Shutting yourself from society is not the solution. We need to have a common voice. That voice will be heard if we are united.