This is a great example: How returning $50k changed a taxi driver’s life

Emmanuel Tuloe

It is said that one good turn deserves another, but this is now rare in a world where everyone is desperate to make it in life at all cost. It is now like we are in this world to make money and go and nothing else, just to borrow Musician Stonebwoy's words.

But there is a young man in Liberia who is changing the narrative and that has got the world talking. He is a great example of the saying above that "one good turn deserves another".



This young man (Emmanuel Tuloe ) who lost his father and was staying with his aunt was working as a motor taxi. He was working as his motor taxi when one day he found $50,000 (£40,000) in a mix of US and Liberian notes, wrapped in a plastic bag by the side of the road.



This did not excite him like many young men today, to go on a spending spree. He rather gave the money to his aunt for safekeeping awaiting the owner. It did not take long for the owner to show up with a radio announcement and the young man returned the money to the owner amidst mockery from his friends for being a fool.



For his good display of honesty, the owner of the money gave him goods worth $1500.00. That is not all, President George Weah, the President of his country handed him $10,000 and a local media owner also gave him cash, some of which was raised from viewers and listeners.



The 19-year-old Emmanuel who dropped out of school because of his father's death has the opportunity to now study in a prestigious school in the country free of charge.

On top of those and perhaps most significantly, a college in the US reacted by offering him a full scholarship once he had completed his secondary education.



Could he have achieved all these if he had chosen to spend the money?



The answer is a big no. The cost of a college education in the US alone will be more than the amount he found.



With the low financial knowledge that he had, he would have exhausted the said amount in less than a year and will be back to where he started. Honesty is a very expensive commodity but is worth pursuing because the seeds far exceed the sacrifice.