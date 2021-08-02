‘This isn't global warming, but global scorching'

Deadly heat-waves and torrential floods are battering the planet, as the earth faces a code-red

The world is hotter now than any time in recorded history, unleashing a firestorm of heatwaves, mega-droughts, and acidifying seas.

“We are shattering the temple of life, with millions of species on the edge of extinction”, says Avaaz (Voice or song in many languages)”.



Members of Avaaz live in every nation of the world and its teams are spread across 18 countries spread across six continents operating in 17 languages.



Within 50 years, 1.5 billion people could be forced to flee temperatures as hot as the Sahara desert already 20 million are forced to run every year.



Currently, the planet is experiencing one of the greatest upheavals of life, and it's caused by a global rise of just 1°Celsius.



Imagine the hostile and desolate planet our children will inherit, but things could be turned around, as world leaders hold two major UN summits, where momentous decisions on the climate and extinction crisis would be taken to save nature.



The United Nations (UN) Biodiversity Summit scheduled for October this year aims to end the extinction crisis with bold new protections for nature.



Then just a few weeks later, the global Climate Summit also remains the best chance to secure new commitments to avoid a climate catastrophe.

In fact, this is one of the most important times to be alive on this fragile planet, because it all hangs in the balance.



“In the battle to save the world, there is no certainty; the only opportunity. And together, our years of marching, protesting, and advocacy have helped create the golden opportunities ahead”, says Huiting Hsu, Avaaz campaigner.



“Together, we are changing the world, and I am now more hopeful than I've been in a very long time. And hope is power. The power to rise and fight and charge like never before. Because it's clear that when we come together, all 66 million of us, our movement is capable of the most extraordinary things. This moment demands nothing less”.



Almost all the world's biggest economies have now pledged to end carbon pollution by 2050 and the pandemic has shown that bold, systemic changes can happen far quicker than anyone dreamed.



Humanity is learning that everything on our beautiful planet is intimately connected, and this calls for real, decisive action.



“Avaaz will massively scale up our team of media and policy experts, researchers, and organizers to pressure governments to sign a bold new deal to save nature”.



“We'll bring brave indigenous leaders to the summits, ensuring their urgent call to protect life-giving ecosystems is heard loud and clear”, Hsu stated, and added, “We'll publish bombshell reports and shine a glaring media spotlight on the shady lobbying tactics of the fossil fuel giants”.

Bumpy Road to COP26



COP26, the international climate summit in Glasgow which experts say is make-or-break for humanity’s climate future, is three months away.



Already, there’s cause for alarm.



Last week, energy and environment ministers at a G20 meeting in Naples, Italy seen as a decisive step leading up to COP26 in November failed to agree on key details of countries’ climate change commitments.



Activists had hoped the G20 event would result in “a strengthening of climate targets, new commitments on climate financing, and an increase in countries committing to net zero emissions by 2050,”, Reuters reported.



Instead, leaders kicked the can down the road, leaving disputes to be settled at the full G20 summit in Rome this October, or even at COP26 itself - meaning, at both meetings, there will be even less time to take up more challenging questions about how humanity will address the climate emergency.



At issue during the Naples meeting was language around plans to phase out coal power and the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius.

Some countries argued for more aggressive goals to cap the rise at 1.5 degrees within a decade.



China and India, however, argued for sticking with the Paris Agreement’s original targets set in 2015.



India, the world’s third-largest emitter after China and the US, subsequently skipped a meeting in London, hosted by COP26 president Alok Sharma, which was designed to lay further groundwork for the Glasgow summit.



It was the only of 51 invited countries not to show and this might all seem like routine diplomatic snubbing and squabbling.



But with so little time to enact meaningful climate action, Sharma has called COP26 the world’s “last chance” to avoid the 1.5 degrees Celsius target.



Such failures can lead to outsized and enduring consequences. It’s not as if humanity’s current trajectory is anywhere near sufficient.



Analysis from Equity Checks

A new analysis from the Paris Equity Check has identified energy policies by G20 members China, India, Brazil, and Australia, all currently reliant on coal that is associated with a 5-degree rise in global temperatures, “a heating hike that would bring devastation to much of the planet,” according to The Guardian.



World Scientists’ Warning of a Climate Emergency 2021



A new peer-reviewed study in the journal, BioScience published by Oxford University Press, finds that we are “nearing or have already crossed tipping points associated with critical parts of the Earth system.”



Investigating 31 “planetary vital signs” the team found 18 to be at record highs or lows (the worst-case, in both cases), having to do with everything from the energy we use to the food we eat and the state of the Amazon rainforest.



Several co-authors on the study helmed the 2020 paper in which more than 11,000 scientists from 153 countries warned of a “climate emergency.”



Since publication, more than 2,800 additional scientists have added their names to that statement.