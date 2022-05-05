Thoughts from the alter of freedom of speech

The writer, Nat G. Tetteh

Beyond high-rise buildings of sophisticated architecture, first-class asphalted roads, and fanciful presidential convoys, the essence of development would virtually be lost if the people of a country are stripped of their fundamental rights to express themselves.

Be it to express their thoughts, to speak on behalf of others, or to question the actions of political leaders who they put in charge of managing the affairs of the nation, a nation drawn into silence by the brute use of state force would struggle to see any real development, especially in terms of its human capital.



Indeed, the framers of the 1992 constitution understood this subject and its implications on nation-building and perhaps is the reason Article 19 of the Constitution expressly provides for freedoms. Therefore, political leaders who attempt to suppress the exercise of this fundamental human right for often whimsical reasons, do so as an affront to the Constitution.



From the genesis of the Fourth Republic, successive governments have steadily channelled efforts into making the socio-political environment more welcoming for people to express their thoughts without fear or favour.



These efforts actually became more pronounced with every passing government in the fourth republic to the point that Ghana became a revered symbol of good governance as far as press freedom is concerned; A narrative that has changed for the worse under the current Akufo-Addo administration.



The recent downgrading of Ghana on the Press Freedom index by Thirty places on the global stage and Six places on the African stage (from 3rd to 9th) should be a cause for serious concern for us all as citizens, but more especially for the government which is mandated to govern the affairs of the state, on our collective behalf.



The killing of journalists with no punishment for perpetrators, indiscriminate arrests of radio commentators, and the use of brute state force against citizens who dare to challenge the government through speech cannot be made up for by the mere platitudes of press freedom echoed by government communicators.

In fact, in a world where information has become so much powerful and important, the Akufo-Addo government must understand that the spirit of the Nation traverses the President and his appointees. Article 1 of our constitution places sovereignty in the People of Ghana and the political leadership must have no business attempting to strip citizens of such a basic right.



Indeed, if there is any sure way politicians can receive feedback on their policies and governance strategies, it is definitely through freedom of speech. By that, rather than taking such a retrogressive position on the freedom of speech, it would be more beneficial for government and society at large, to focus rather on advancing the exercise of this right, by putting measures in place to ensure for instance, that rural-dwelling citizens who may not have access to technology are not denied their right to speak up.



Government must always be conscious of the fact that no proper society can be built on the false exaltations of sycophants who dare not be realistic to political leaders about their failings and the true state of affairs.



Therefore, the government must cease the reckless arrest of journalists, the rounding up of dissenting public commentators in Gestapo style, and overall, begin as a matter of urgency, to embark on programs to correct this despicable rating which has dire consequences on very important factors such as Investor Confidence and the advancement of democracy.



I rest my case.