Today, I am celebrating my strong mother on Women's Day

Gerlin Olin celebrates mother

As the world celebrates International Women's Day every year, Werley Nortreus takes the time to celebrate his maternal mother on Women's Day. He said his mother and father raised him to become a good man.

He said he's grateful to have his mother and father on his side. He said women should be celebrated, and that's why he is celebrating his mother whom he loves so much. As he shares a picture of him and his mother from his childhood.



International Women’s Day is on March 8, and is a global holiday that recognizes women’s incredible achievements, raises awareness, and encourages others to advocate for gender equality.



“Today is a great day for women in the world. As the world celebrates International Women's Day, today I am enjoying celebrating my beloved mother whom I love so much. She is a very strong woman. Thanks to her and my father. I am a good man who has a lot of respect for women because of the right education that I got from them. My mother is an example for all women in the world. I'm glad she's my mother, and I am so proud of her”, said Werley about his mother, Elisena C. Nortreus, while he's celebrating her.

“This picture is of me and my mother. I remembered that time when I was graduating. My mother, Elisena C. Nortreus, has always been there to support me since I was a child just like my father Clodius N. Nortreus. This picture is a memory. I am proud to be her son. Thank you so much mother for all you have done for me in my life”, said Werley.



According to Werley, women are very important and should be celebrated. He states that men must always have respect for women. He says he has learned from his mother and father and that's how he has become a respectable man. On this great occasion, it is very important for men to celebrate women. He also took this occasion to wish his mother and all the women in the world a very happy International Women's Day.



“Happy International Women's Day to my mother and to all other women in the world out there”, said Werley, a Haitian musician, and writer.