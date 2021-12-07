Totems of Gold Coast

If it was the umbrella, they might not get wet

Gone in the era of the umbrella’s regime

When citizens saw the economy breaking



That, power was eagerly wriggling its waist



Therefore anybody at all turned an expect



The priest became a father of economist



The palm wine tapper was an ace lawyer

Pupils spoke on television as hydrologists



The carpenter argued to fix the country



The umbrella veered the heads it protects



Then came the trusted totem with its tusk



They paved a way for it due to its husky body

And it rumbled its way on to the papal seat



Soon fuel prices began soaring as an eagle



Drivers’ roaring was even regarded as illegal



People of seven hundred thrown into doubts



Their job offer is really running into droughts

Workers fumed at the meagre five percent



Citizens are thinking of damning or crying



Their totem is disappointingly harassing



And everyone has become deaf and dumb



And now it has started raining torrentially

The people are calling their trusted totem



But the elephant has retired into the forest



If it was the umbrella, they might not get wet