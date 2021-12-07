Totems of Gold Coast

Gone in the era of the umbrella’s regime
When citizens saw the economy breaking
That, power was eagerly wriggling its waist
Therefore anybody at all turned an expect
The priest became a father of economist
The palm wine tapper was an ace lawyer
Pupils spoke on television as hydrologists
The carpenter argued to fix the country
The umbrella veered the heads it protects
Then came the trusted totem with its tusk
They paved a way for it due to its husky body
And it rumbled its way on to the papal seat
Soon fuel prices began soaring as an eagle
Drivers’ roaring was even regarded as illegal
People of seven hundred thrown into doubts
Their job offer is really running into droughts
Workers fumed at the meagre five percent
Citizens are thinking of damning or crying
Their totem is disappointingly harassing
And everyone has become deaf and dumb
And now it has started raining torrentially
The people are calling their trusted totem
But the elephant has retired into the forest
If it was the umbrella, they might not get wet