Types of Project Management that you need in corporate life

Project Management

Various types of project management methods are being created to meet the requirements of certain industries or kinds of projects. These include:

Waterfall Project Management



Waterfall is usually referred to as "the "traditional" project management approach. Traditional approaches to project management, projects are finished one step at a time , and in the order of a waterfall, much like it flows down a series of rocks.



When to use waterfalls:



Waterfall is an approach that is typically employed for projects with rigid constraints and expectations or with very little modifications to the project plan. Waterfall is a good option for projects with strict constraints and expectations. Waterfall method can be beneficial for projects such as building houses, where a particular stage must be completed before the next is able to begin, or when timeframes, budgets and rules, or other elements are required for the project to have an established result.



Agile Project Management



Agile is a way of project management that relies on tiny increments. It's designed to pivot and adapt to changes easily, which is why it's an ideal choice for projects where uncertainties or new advancements are frequent.

The Agile's 12 principles are codified within the Agile Manifesto, which was created around 2001 by the project manager working in the field of software development.



When is the best time to make use of Agile:



Agile is ideal for projects that require an element of risk and in projects where you may not be able to comprehend each detail at the beginning. The Agile approach to project management has been well-liked in the field of software development, in which changes are nearly constant. You could also employ an Agile approach when you're planning to launch the first version of a product, but aren't aware of the areas where problems could be until near the end of the development.



Kanban Project Management



While Scrum concentrates on timing-based sprints, Kanban involves maximizing efficiency. In order to achieve that, Kanban involves examining any job and determining how it can be improved or if it's needed to do so. The method is often employed in factories because the output remains the same, whereas the process itself is reduced and simplified.



When should you use Kanban:

The way Kanban displays visually tasks is ideal for projects with multiple tasks that must be completed concurrently. Kanban is typically utilized in conjunction with other methodologies, such as Scrum and Lean.



Lean Project Management



Lean follows a similar strategy like Kanban however, it places the customer first when streamlining processes. While Kanban may be looking for ways to make the process could be made quicker and more efficiently, Lean would be focused on how to make the process more efficient. Lean project will focus on providing the best possible experience to the customer in as short a time as it is possible. This is why it's great for improving the efficiency of shopping and retail experience.



Lean is a good choice when you need to:



Lean is a great method to manage projects when you're trying to cut costs, speed up timelines and increase customer satisfaction. It's ideal for projects that require changes and flexibility.