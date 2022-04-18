Tyson Fury versus Dillian Whyte

International boxers, Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte

After months of enduring the frustrations of elite heavyweight inactivity, we have a sweet reason to remain optimistic. The saying ‘an optimist is the human personification of spring’ is particularly relevant in what we will be witnessing. Fight fans want to Bamba and chill with the big boys and the return of the Gypsy King to the shores of Great Britain gifts us just that.



Heavyweight fanatics can finally awaken from their lack of Fury-action-induced winter hibernation. His homecoming is met with the United Kingdom’s axis tilting towards the sun. As the Prince of Persia, it is fair to suggest that Fury’s ability to control time has brought Spring to the United Kingdom.



After the complete obliteration of the Bronze Bomber who for once had no excuses for his loss, a new challenge looms in the name of Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte. The Body Snatcher is a name well earned by Dillian. Dillian is a solid tactical, well-conditioned fighter who is more stubborn than an inanimate object. Dillian has no quit in him and will trudge through a barrage of punches to land his own.



This fight will be an intriguing contest that calls for each man to stay switched on at all times; you leap, you sleep. As a surgeon at work, tactical precision is the key to victory in this fight. Each man’s quest to impose his will and skill on the other is the driving force for this contest.



Dillian has paid his dues to the sport, taken his preceptorship seriously, and embraced the fundamentals of this sweet science religiously. Along with the tremendous improvement in Dillian’s conditioning is the timing of his left hook. If you go reckless and do not stick to boxing fundamentals, you will get caught with his left hook which has the potential to make you wake up a day later with a good amount of your past missing.



It is no secret that the Gypsy King has the tendency to get reckless and switch off during fights. Although a Lion does not flinch at laughter coming from a hyena, Dillian’s arsenal is comparable to the laughter coming from a pack of hunting hyenas; their potential to cause irrecoverable damage to a trapped Lion can lead to permanent structural damage.

The 6ft 9 inches Gypsy King composed of 270 pounds of pure unadulterated British muscles has unparalleled boxing skills. Fury’s reach advantage puts fear in his opponents. His skillset makes him comfortable in every area of the squared circle. His movement and speed at the very limit of human ability put in a very convincing argument for the laws of physics and Human Biology to be reinterpreted.



The only man to beat Fury is Fury. The line between arrogance and disrespect is a line each person draws for themselves. Dillian is a game opponent whose respect has to be earned as he does not fold under pressure. Fury decides if he wants to make it an easy night; stick to his jab and dish out his onslaught with surgical precision or go reckless to make it a long night.



The WBC Heavyweight belt is the ultimate boxer’s dream; just like the dream date with the lady of a man’s dream. After over 1000 days of waiting for his shot; Dillian’s anxiety and hormonal rush may help him perform very well or very miserably. Dillian may find himself in unfamiliar territory; experience the exothermicity of the enthalpy change associated with Fury’s fight game where heat is casually unleashed in his quest for victory.



Hard to envisage this fight going on for 36 minutes. If it does, Fury’s punches will be executed with the disdainful nonchalance of a man who truly knows what he is doing.



