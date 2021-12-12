UCC is ranked number one in West Africa; What next?

University of Cape Coast

There is a saying that it is not climbing to the top that matters but rather how to maintain that feat. As an Alumni of University of Cape Coast. I pride myself in the success of the University in achieving global rankings through the Times Higher Education. However, to whom much is given, much is expected.

This implies that the University must make drastic changes in its modus operandi if it desires to maintain its relevance in the academic space as outlined below.



First among many is how the university runs its administrative processes especially the academic records unit.



In my experience in graduate studies and higher education, ranking bodies also consider the online presence of the university not only in research but its electronic services. This means the No.1 ranked university in West Africa as UCC pride itself cannot continue to rely on antiquated methods of issuing transcripts to students or exchanging academic records with foreign universities.



UCC must partner with E-transcript services organization like Parchment for swift dispatch of student records to other universities.



This eliminates the hustle alumni in the diaspora and current students face when obtaining transcripts to further their education abroad or for immigration services. For one to know someone on campus or a Cape Coaster to order transcript on your behalf in this age of the internet is unacceptable.

UCC must understand that running a university has gone beyond academia into the business space. Hence the university must capitalize on technology and electronic payment systems to generate revenue for itself as well as instituting good customer services in dealing with alumni.



Moreover, 10 years post-graduation, I am tempted to believe that those times of queuing to register courses are things of the past. Let me leave that for current students to judge for themselves. But I look forward to seeing the various academic departments and faculties upgrade their websites to showcase current courses, course contents and groundbreaking research projects. If possible, some courses should be migrated online to reduce student crowding in lecture theatres in a time where the pandemic is waging a war on humanity. Another area I will recommend the university to invest in is its anti- plagiarism systems. But it all comes back to the willingness of management to wean itself from paper- based processes to electronic systems. In a university where a student to faculty ratio can be a 1-to-the hundreds, plagiarism checks can be a herculean task for faculty.



Management should adopt electronic assignment submission platforms which comes with anti-plagiarism software like Turnitin®. This will run checks and flag plagiarized work for further investigations hence boosting the university’s academic authenticity and quality.



I congratulate the faculty, management board, non-academic staff, and the student body for this success and with additional baby steps, the sky is just a limit.