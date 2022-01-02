Unforgiving Spirit: A very serious global pandemic – Apostle Anane-Denteh

Elder Samuel Danso Adjarquah, author of the book, flanked by some people at the launch

Apostle Vincent Anane-Denteh, a member of the Executive Council and Director of the Men’s Ministry of the Church of Pentecost, has observed that unforgiveness is a serious global pandemic.

The Director of PEMEM made this observation at the launch of a new book, “The Benefits of Forgiveness: Emotional Refreshment, Renewal, and Restoration” in Accra.



The 288-page book, written by Elder Samuel Danso Adjarquah, a stalwart of PEMEM, is a narrative of the author's personal experiences with bitterness and unforgiveness, following the gruesome murder of his brother in 1983.



It tells of the journey through his emotional hurts and the pain that ensued; his anger, bitterness, unforgiveness, and his eventual forgiveness and unconditional reconciliation with those who violently killed his brother.



The narrative is beautifully laced with the divine inspirations the author picked up from the exposition on Isaac and Abimelech's experiences in Genesis 26:1-33.



Apostle Anane-Denteh further noted that the pathogens of the ailment of unforgiveness are bitterness, anger, vengeance, and frustration, which are all very dangerous for the peaceful co-existence of a people.



Apostle Denteh described forgiveness as one of the most essential medications for humanity.

Dr. Esther Oduraa Ofei-Aboagye, a former Director of the Institute of Local Government, who reviewed the book, described it as very engaging to read, noting that “the language is easy, expressions are thought-provoking, the pictures are vivid and the illustrations are very strong.”



She was elated that the author linked the narratives of forgiveness to the Akan Adinkra symbol, the Mpatapo, to illustrate the Isaac-Abimelech experiences in Genesis 26:1-33, the central driving force for the book.



Dr. Ofei-Aboagye listed several insights in the book, “The Benefits of Forgiveness” to emphasis her eight-point takeaway.



Firstly, she admired the link to the Akan Adinkra symbol the Mpatapo to place an obligation on Christians to be proactive instigators in peacebuilding.



Secondly, she viewed forgiveness as a mark of Christian resilience.



Thirdly, she observed that to attain the desire of Jesus Christ for Christians, unity depends on the capacity to forgive one another.

Fourthly, she reminisced Stephen’s act of forgiveness on Apostle Paul, then young Saul, as a challenge for forgiveness.



Fifthly, that God is the role model for forgiveness because His redemption through the Lord Jesus Christ, was a pure act of generosity.



Sixthly, that beyond the joy of forgiveness and unconditional reconciliation, is the call into the ministry of forgiveness and reconciliation.



On the Seventh, that people must move forward in unity, because the perpetrators of wrong against them will not reach out, but even if they do, it will not be enough to assuage pains.



Finally, her wish was that “The Benefits of Forgiveness: Emotional Refreshment, Renewal and Restoration” will be the basis for Bible or group studies to aid personal growth and influence the teaching work in the body of Christ.



Dr. Ofei-Aboagye was full of praise for the wife of the author, Deaconess Esther Odamea Adjarquah, for her role in igniting a heart of forgiveness and a philosophy of life to teach others.

Reverend Dr. Joyce Rosalind Aryee, the Executive Director of the Salt and Light Ministry, who auctioned copies of the book, noted that when people forgive, they are released from emotional hurts, and as well release those we bear a personal grudge with them.



Dr. Aryee likened the book to “the Sword of the Word of God to clear the Path for forgiveness.”



The author recounted why the book has been dedicated to the memory of his late brother, Ex-Boy Bismarck Seth Owusu, a stalwart of the Ghana Armed Forces, who was murdered in 1983 for alleged mutiny.



Elder Adjarquah admonished that it is more profitable to forgive than to be revengeful.



He noted that his unforgiving attitude following the gruesome murder of his brother did him no good, but instead hard-pressed him into a state of uncontrolled bitterness and unforgiveness.



He passionately appealed to those who have suffered some kind of losses, hurts, and atrocities, and those going through some painful circumstances, or are hurting, habouring bitterness, and being unforgiving, to let go for the restoration of their emotional healths.

Elder Adjarquah challenged a new initiative to begin a journey of hope for their children and posterity: a journey that inspires forgiveness, and unconditional reconciliation.







Reverend Professor Emmanuel Kingsley Larbi, the Founder and Chancellor of the Regent University College of Science and Technology prayed for the book to fulfill the purpose for which God purposed it – for the healing of the body of Christ, families, and the world.



Bishop William Amon Neequaye of the Victory Bible Church, prayed for the book to reach the ends of the world, attain global readership, and impact generations.



Among the dignitaries, present at the launch were Pastor Anthony Mensah, the Resident Minister of the PIWC-Atomic, Elder Dr. Ebenezer Asamoah Nyarko, the Deputy Director of PEMEM, Elder Dr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Lt-General Peter Augustine Blay, former Chief of the Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Elder Professor Yaw Tweneboah Kodua of the University of Ghana Business School, Elder Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, a Justice of the Appeal Court of Ghana and Deacon Dr. Prince Nobel Ayiku, Managing Director of the Lakesides Estates Limited.