University lockdown

UTAG began its strike action on 10th January

Our voices have been kept mute for a very long time. It's been almost two months since this strike has been happening in Ghana. I am hysterically disappointed with the ungovernable and uncooperative attitude of the government.

Tertiary students, especially the "freshers" have gone through stress already in order to gain admission into their choice of school. As if that is not enough: here is another havoc.



I don't even know whether or not to call it an infringement on our educational rights. We've paid academic and residential fees, yet teaching and learning aren’t happening.



Is the government not aware of the harm they are causing to us? It's so sad that Ghana, a country where most people would want to live is facing such a challenge.

It is high time the students demonstrated. It will be unrealistic to see time go to waste. All their promises before rumbling their way unto the papal seat is only feasible on paper.



Brethren, as Martin Luther King Jr will put, "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."



To the president, H.E Nana Addo, we're extremely tired of being home. Our dreams are hanging as lectures are hanging too. We're the future of Ghana. Inculcate in us the right things so when we get there, we'll do what's right.