Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Jean Mensa are destroying Ghana’s democracy

Minister of communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and EC chair, Jean Mensa

In addition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his relative Ken Ofori-Atta, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the minister of communication and digitalization, and Jean Mensa, the head of the electoral commission, are two more individuals whose actions are negatively affecting Ghana’s democracy.

I am aware that the government has chosen dishonest justices to the Supreme Court in order to uphold the nation's poor administration and deny the opposition justice, but if the right thing is not done, the conduct of these two women will have long-term negative implications for Ghana because the nation is already in ruins.



Democracy is a kind of popular government in which the citizens elect representatives to office. Therefore, the elected officials serve the interests of their people. However, because the NPP administration lost the 2020 elections, they are now acting more in the party's interests towards the 2024 elections, than in the interests of the general populace.



Governments in Europe and America have prospered because they put the needs of the people before the interests of the parties they represent. Even though the fact that these two women's dishonest and corrupt behavior affects the general populace, they have been unable to comprehend it because of their greed and the ignorance of the president who nominated them.



The decision to require the "Ghanacard" as the only form of identity for voter registration has given rise to certain illicit activity. The demand that "Ghanacard" be used as the only card necessary or required for voter registration is a deceitful scheme that serves the interests of the administration in power.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Jean Mensa are working for the prosperity of the NPP party but not for the common Ghanaians who have been denied a decent life for more than six years and are still in danger of bad governance.

It is completely absurd that the head of the Electoral Commission and the Minister for Communication and Digitalization will insist on and recommend the Ghanacard as the only recognized document for voter registration in a nation where millions of people have yet to receive their "Ghanacard" from the National Identification Authority (NIA).



More dishonest reasons can be seen in the games Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Jean Mensa are playing, which aim to deny the right to vote to millions of Ghanaians who may be unable to process their voting cards. The crafty bosses are giving the false impression that what they are doing is in Ghanaians' best interests, but that is untrue. Any sensible individual will recognize that it is a nefarious scheme against a specific opposition party because they are afraid that the party would win.



The head of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, and Ursula Owusu should understand that the NPP, the current administration in power, was elected by the people in 2016, thus serving the people is essential. However, what they are doing right now is serving the NPP, which is extremely dangerous. I brought up 2016 because the NPP stole the 2020 elections and is still struggling to come to terms with the shame, failure, and humiliation its immoral actions have inflicted upon them.



Since she has an accomplice named Ursula Owusu, Jean Mensa can now easily carry out her illicit operations while still benefiting from them and the government she works for. I explained why it is likely that there won't be free and fair elections in Ghana in 2024 in a previous article I submitted to the "Ghanaweb."



The head of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, is terrified of not only losing her job when the NPP is replaced but also of being prosecuted and imprisoned for the crimes she committed during the 2020 elections. She also refrained from testifying in court to defend the outrageous results she announced to Ghanaians after the election.

Ursula Owusu has devised evil schemes with Jean Mensa to prevent the population from receiving their voting cards. How is it feasible that Ursula has threatened that the deadline for the registration of Ghana SIM cards won't be extended when Ghanaians are having trouble getting their "Ghanacards" from the National Identification Authority?



It should have been the government's top priority to give everyone eligible to vote enough time to register their SIM cards, especially since the government wants the "Ghanacard" to be the sole document accepted for voter registration. Considering the circumstances of the populace, which include a crumbling economy, a depreciating currency, a high rate of unemployment, corruption, and crime, the diabolical game the two women are playing is extremely dangerous.



The NPP has been talking about breaking the eighth cycle frequently due to these laid-out plans since it's a joke and an international laughingstock for a party that has caused so much carnage and ruin in Ghana, damaging the economy and the local currency, to have the guts to say so. Even though I am not part of this, reading such publications makes me feel extremely embarrassed.



Akufo Addo is a very intransigent president who believes he knows everything yet fails miserably at whatever he attempts. If he has ears, he needs to pay close attention. I will nevertheless warn these two women against taking any actions that will further hurt the common people, who have already suffered enough physical and mental suffering at the hands of this appallingly corrupt government, which has let the people down in every way, including its promise to fight corruption.