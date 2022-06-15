Using military men to intimidate Krobos is a wrong approach by government

File photo

The government is trying to use the wrong approach in conflict resolution and if care is not taken, this will rather generate a more serious conflict.

If the government of Ghana wants a consensus on the current brouhaha concerning the ECG and the people of Lower Manya and Yilo, the appropriate stakeholders must be brought on board for a dialogue to be tabled and a conducive environment and appropriate channel of communication must be used, but using a wrong approach rather has the power to bring to itself more complex situation even than before.



Since 2016, the people of Lower Manya and Yilo have not been treated fairly by the government of Ghana and along the line, others lost their lives while others were seriously injured. As if that was not enough, the current situation in the area indicates that the government is forcing a new introduction of PREPAID METERS on the people to eliminate the old traditional way of billing.



It is up to the government and ECG officials to take their time to explain to the people, why prepaid meters.



Currently, as we speak, a troop of military men have been deployed to the area to accompany the ECG officials to the various houses for the installation of the prepaid meters when there has not been any consensus on the matter and this is causing FEAR, TENSION, AND PANIC in the area which has impeded and disrupted daily activities in the area.

In view of this, I want to call on the government, stakeholders of ECG, and stakeholders of Yilo and Manya to come on board to dialogue the issue for a consensus to be reached.



In the meantime, I want to bring to the attention of the government to withdraw the military troop in the area with immediate effect for a dialogue to be tabled first.



Our lives matter.