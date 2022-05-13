V/R: Ho-Aflao road continue to damage despite gov't's promise to fix it

File photo

The Ho-Aflao Highway continue to deteriorate with it's portions now a death trap, hunting many road users and residents along the stretch.

The 90 kilometres highway, according to the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah is to be reconstructed because "The road is critical for commercial activities and so we attach a lot of importance to it" he said in Ketu South, three years ago when he accompanied the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on a two-day working visit to the Volta Region.



Amoako-Attah on several occasions in the region during ministerial and presidential tour noted that the government is committed to invest into road infrastructure hence key roads in the region will be resurfaced.



The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa and the President himself, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo also promised to rehabilitate the road including Sokode-Ho dual carriageway which is currently under a snail pace construction.



From Ho township to Ave Xevi, the road is full of dangerous potholes, making driving on it very stressful with complaints from passengers.



The stretch between Ave Xevi to Dzodze township is nothing to write home about, it is dusty and muddy during dried and rainy seasons respectively. Moreover, the contractor working on the stretch has abandoned it after removing the old tarred portions.



Between Dzodze township and Denu, driving is more dangerous as drivers need extra focus to maneuver their vehicles through dangerous potholes and tiny routes.

Drivers and residents in an interview with Asaase News lamented the agonies of using the Ho-Aflao Highway " The road is not good and that's the fact. As you can see yourself the road is very damaged" a driver said.



Another driver, Francis Dzotefe said " Roads in the Volta region are not good, look at the Ho-Aflao road, a very important road to us but it has now deteriorated and affecting us in many ways".



A resident, Victor lamented that " From Ho to Dzodze is not good at all and we are suffering here. We're faced with many road challenges especially pregnant women and whenever a woman is in labour, ambulance cannot convey her due to the poor state of the road so we use motorbike which is very dangerous".



Many residents and road users are however appealing to the Roads and Highways Ministry, office of the regional Minister and the President to come to their aid by making sure that, the road is rehabilitated as promised.



Ho-Aflao Highway is one of the critical roads in the region, it is used mainly by traders from Togo, Benin, Niger and Nigeria into the country.



The road stretches through six administrative areas, Ho Municipal, Adaklu District, Agortime-Ziope District, Akatsi North District, Ketu North and Ketu South Municipalities.