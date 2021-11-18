View on LGBTQ+

LGBTQIA+ flag

There is nothing like right in this world. The right we are experiencing as people are the God-given rights the Creator gave to man. There is no right to sin in any constitution of any state.

Fighting to give right to LGBTQ+ is like giving people right to engage in any form of sin. It is like telling your children to insult, steal, kill anyone who hurts them because it is their right. LGBTQ+ is depravity and dangerous to any people and nation.



Historians don't learn from history, social scientific and politicians says. If the Bible let's assume not to be the word of God as Christians claim it to be, then it must be a book of history.



It is about the people of Israel who are still living in Palestine, Egypt, Ethiopia, Persia, Babylon Assyria, and other minor countries especially those mentioned in the New Testament which we are conversant with and know Because the Bible is a historic book, it answered questions about who created the world, why human beings are suffering and how man can be saved.



In this book of history, we read about the first world, and Sodom and Gomorrah.



The first world was destroyed because the sons of God started having sex with the daughters of men and on the other hand, Sodom and Gomorrah came to extinction because men were sexing men.

The first world and Sodom came to an end because of the sin of sex so it is very important that we protect sex and let it be between a married man and his wife, period. That is what the Bible says about the perimeter on marriage and sex. A man and woman. Anything above or below is total animalistic and absolute depravity.



Why do we want to put God to test by making Him angry? Wicked and blind nation?



Romans 1:27 and 32 say, 27 "And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet 32 "Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.



"God hates all these; sin, iniquity and transgression. Every sin is sin but the sin of LGBTQ+ brings instant justice on the doer and the people who knew the culprits and shut their mouths.



Let's arise like Phinehas who was zealous for the things of God. Let's rise up against every demonic orchestration to bring Ghana and the people down. The Lord's Prayer says; "Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name.

Thy kingdom come.



Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven."



May the will of God be done in Ghana and God's kingdom be established on this earth