Vilifying a whole human dignity: Abena Dapaah’s life matter

Former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecelia Abena Dapaah

Believe you me, I have no fondness for creating a hook to grab my readers' attention, even so, the seeming media dictatorship and sensationalism must be a source of consternation to every well-meaning Ghanaian.

A couple of months ago, Ghana went agog with atrocious stories about Benkum Senior High School headmaster allegedly sleeping with 15 schoolgirls. The sin of



the headmaster was that he released a teacher implicated in a leaked sex tape.



The said teacher vowed to retaliate by leveraging his friendship with Captain Smart of Accra-based Onua TV to denigrate the beleaguered headmaster. G.E.S quickly came out to interdict the headmaster based on lies because it was in the media.



Life is indeed a thoroughfare of uncertainty. I have picked intelligence that the G.E.S wants to transfer the headmaster even though no prima facie case was



established against him. What are the sins of Madam Cecilia Dapaah?



Cecilia Abena Dapaah is a veteran politician. She has been around for quite some time. She is married. If Abena Dapaah invested her ex-gratia every four years, plus her salaries and allowances, she should be able to have $1 million.

No law in Ghana compels citizens to save their money at the bank. The Special



Prosecutor must stop subjecting people to public disdain and opprobrium. If Ghana were left at the mercy of such conducts of juvenile lunacy, the country will soon lose the moral guidelines of our territorial existence than we have done with human survival like the 'galamsey' menace.



No bi so, my friend Sharpoo? Although many Ghanaians are aghast at the congenital naiveté of Abena Dapaah keeping her money at home, we have no evidence the money was stolen from the state. Abena Dapaah could be spiraling mentally and emotionally from the senseless backlash against her without any evidence.



“Certitude is not the test of certainty. We have been cocksure of many things that were not so.” – Oliver Wendell Holmes.



If anyone has any evidence of stealing against Abena Dapaah, take her to court. Leave Abena Dapaah alone! I have heard professors assenting to solipsism by condemning Abena Dapaah as if she was caught stealing and hoarding state cash.



I shall return!