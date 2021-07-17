Wake up from your slumber to fix the insecurity in Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The alarming rate at which crimes with the potential to cause fatalities, harm and scare off foreign investors happening is very concerning.

The president has no excuse not to fix this problematic insecurity ongoing in the country. It is probably masterminded and orchestrated by his political rivals, especially, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Nobody with an iota of sense, able to analyze things critically, should blame me for pointing an accusing finger at the likely people behind the spate of acts of insecurity as are manifesting daily in Ghana. It could be the NDC who are deliberately instigating or supporting such criminally reprehensible acts; intent on making the nation ungovernable and the president unpopular. Any doubting-Thomas had better ask the NDC National Chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, an ignoble Elder of the Church of Pentecost.



People are being murdered at an unprecedented rate. Armed robbers are not only terrorizing innocent Ghanaians but robbing and killing them. The nation has become insecure with many people not sure of their fate and safety each time they venture outside their house. Many Ghanaians are living in fear of their life on daily basis. It cannot be allowed to continue forever.



Now, people are scared of going to withdraw large sums of money remitted to them by their relations abroad through mobile (momo) account or the bank. The recipients of such money remittances are often heard to be attacked by armed robbers once they leave the point of collection of their money. Some Ghanaians are tempted to query if some bank staff are not in liaison with the armed robbers, passing on crucial information to them about people come to the bank to withdraw money or collect their money remittances hence the recipients often attacked and robbed.



Whatever the case is, the horrendous armed robberies and murders taking place in Ghana must be quelled, applying any available means as possibly as the government can. There should be no ifs or buts about stopping the scary crimes under discussion.

As I keep on advising or suggesting, the president must bring out the military in their numbers from the barracks to help fight the cancerous armed robberies and the rampant murders of innocent persons for all stupid reasons. The military is not there only to defend their countries against external aggression. No, they are also used in the peacetime era to forestall the escalation of internal security.



The military has many a time been used in France in conjunction with the police to prevent the escalation of Algerian Islamic Salvation Front fanatics/terrorists planting further bombs or explosive devices in public areas in the country.



Soldiers are called out in the Whiteman’s land to assist with natural disasters. Have soldiers not been called out in South Africa to help stop the criminally devastating protest by some South Africans following the jailing of their former President, Jacob Zuma, for contempt of court? When the police were overwhelmed, it was just appropriate for their current President, His Excellency Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, to call out the military to deal with the unpleasant situation of arson, destruction of properties and lootings by the protesters.



The NDC are always quick to assert that the military are there only to protect the nation against external forces to ensuring the total integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The military have no business doing with internal security matters but the police, the NDC claim. Sorry, this is utter nonsense on their part, especially when they are themselves the instigators of such criminal activities.



The president and the NPP are fast losing the affection of the citizenry, mostly due to the insecurity in the nation. Therefore, all measures deemed appropriate and as such are readily available, must be employed to deal with the armed robberies and other blatant acts of criminalities as are taking place in the country at the moment.

The Chief Justice must also be made to ensure that cases are expeditiously tried by judges without their usually unnecessary postponements for all corrupt reasons. By this, the current state of insecurity in the nation will be resolved to the shame of the malicious NDC faithful.



The president had better just order the soldiers, and within a maximum of three months, magic will be done to stop the injurious crimes.



Finally, the foreigners in the country, especially the Nigerians, must be watched since some of them are hardened criminals. I know this for a fact.



Landlords must be able to help by knowing the people they rent out their accommodations to. Neighbours must be one another’s keeper. Keep eyes on those you suspect in your neighbourhood. Report them to the designated security agents. If you don’t trust the police, report them to any soldier you know.



The president must please solve this insecurity issue without much delay. Use the military. Don’t be deterred by the recent fatal incidents caused by military interventions. If people are bold to criminally spoil things or weaken the security of the nation, who cares if they are robustly dealt with by the military, whether or not death occurs.