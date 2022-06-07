Walking with the divine

File photo/Divine spirituality

"Divine is a word used to describe something (or someone) that has the qualities of a god or deity. The word can also refer to a specific god, a Supreme Being, or the Universal Power (Yogapedia Inc, 2022)". Thus, there is an element of power or divinity within each everyman.

How human beings are able to tap that Divine source within to be able to be in tune with the divine source has been a task most humans are grappling with. To walk with God is to walk with the Divine. Meaning to live a life according to the dictates of Divine instructions or God's directions.



Walking with God according to The Way Networks Leader, Frederick Mensah, is a act of total surrender to Him. We come to Him to take off our material or physical burden and to give us rest from material pressure. The pressures of materiality is what slows down our quest to tap from the Divine source within. "And this act of Divine liberation from the opulence of material bondage is purely an act of Grace (Mensah, 2022)".



Salvation or self-elevation within the context of material acquisition means “God seeking to redeem and liberate all people seeking to know Him sincerely without any human interference”. This is what is called God-Realization or knowing God.



In John 17:3 "And this is eternal life, that they may know You, the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom You have sent."



To be able to know God is to be able to discover the true God within us. Gross material bondage which has enslaved many souls means burdening the soul with the pressure of accumulating material wealth for self-gratification without any pure intent and purpose to fulfilling any Divine Will or Task.



The acquisition of material wealth in itself isn't bad but, the purpose for which such acquisition are pursued is. Our over ambition to acquire a lot of material wealth is what is hindering us from developing spiritually.

"We must acquire material wealth with the aim of fulfilling a Divine purpose, this is when our material acquisitions have meaning and adds value to being-Ness (Mensah, 2022)".



According to Frederick Mensah of The Way Networks, "The difference between an unenlightened soul and enlightened soul acquiring material wealth can be likened to a mad man carrying and gathering more rubbish without any purpose for gathering them".



He adds, that this then becomes a burden he will carry all his life but same cannot be said of a rubbish collector of a waste management organisation. This is so because in his view the waste management collector collects rubbish to fulfill the purpose of the collective good whereas the mad man does not.



When our soul is liberated by the Christ within, that is, being aligned with the Divine, our perspective changes, and we begin to live life consciously. Even in our eating, breathing, walking, talking, working, relationships, etc. "Everything we do is consciously done to serve a purpose for the collective good of all creation" Mensah, 2022).



When human beings begin to walk with the Divine "This is when our life begins to have meaning and we live in JOY rather than happiness (Mensah, 2022).