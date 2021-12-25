Was Jesus Christ Truly born on Christmas Day – December 25?

Jesus walks on the sea

There are many questions about the scriptures in the Holy Bible than answers. Many times people do ask who had a camera to snap Jesus for us to see him today in thousands of Christian religious magazines, as a white man with a beard and long hair. And another intriguing question is “was Jesus Christ the Savior, actually born on Christmas Day, which is December 25?

Christmas Day, which falls on December 25 in every calendar year is an important occasion observed worldwide. This may be the fact that on December 25, the entire Catholic and most of the Protestant celebrate the Nativity of Christ, while on January 7, the Orthodox and a small part of the Protestant celebrate the Nativity of Christ. But the important question is why this division?



An excerpt from the Catholic Encyclopedia, reveals that "Christmas was not among the feasts of the early church. The word 'Christmas' comes from the word 'Christ-Mass,' that is to say 'Mass to Christ.' Therefore, it is very likely that because of Christ's mass dedication by the Catholic, it eventually became a holiday, observed today as Christmas.



However, until the third century AD, no Christian church celebrated this event, and in the Bible, religious historians did not find it anywhere that Christ was born on December 25 or people observed the birth of Christ. Another important question comes, "So why did the Catholics choose December 25 as the birthday of Jesus Christ?



What has been recorded in the bible long before the birth of Christ are some prophecies, for example:“



And I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and hers; he will crush your head, and you will strike his heel.” At Genesis 3:15

“I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse, and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.” At Genesis 12:3



“Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign: The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and will call him Immanuel.” At Isaiah 7:14



“But you, Bethlehem Ephrathah, though you are small among the clans of Judah, out of you will come for me one who will be ruler over Israel, whose origins are from of old, from ancient times.” And this found in Micah 5:2



Yet, nothing is mentioned in them that Christ was to be born on Christmas day or December 25. However, in those days Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken of the entire Roman world, forcing everyone to their town to register.



Joseph, therefore, went up from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, then to Bethlehem the town of David, because he belonged to the house and line of David. He went there to register with Mary, who was pledged to be married to him and was expecting a child.

While they were there, the time came for the baby to be born, and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger because there was no guest room available for them and shepherds were living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night.



An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified but the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.”



According to the story, the shepherds were tending their sheep in the fields near Bethlehem, when an Angel came to them. It wasn't mentioned that the shepherds were tending their sheep in the fields in winter. Winter starts in December, throughout February and these months are very cold.



So from this short article, which was written by the religious research I made, everyone can convincingly agree that our savior Jesus Christ wasn't born on Christmas Day or December 25.