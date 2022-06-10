We can't be more Catholic than the Pope

It will take more than a cathedral and our religiosity to change Ghana's condition

Tourism is essential for the growth and sustainability of many economies around the world. World tourism rankings project countries such as France, Spain, China, Italy, Turkey, Mexico, and Thailand as significant earners in this sector.

Religious or Faith Tourism which refers to travel for religious or spiritual purposes, is one of the oldest forms of tourism. This is a high-quality form of tourism that falls under the segment of cultural tourism. It involves pilgrimages, visiting sacred sites, churches, and mosques, to pray or worship.



Trusters may use it to seek spiritual support and enhance their beliefs. Non-believers may equally make these trips for their aesthetic or historic value, cultural significance, and architectural value.



Christianity and Islam, in descending order, are the top religions in the world, and Isreal and Mecca remain dream destinations for believers. The Hajj to Mecca has been a great propeller and in 2019, Saudi Arabia received about 13 million religious tourists and this is projected to rise to 30 million by 2030. As of now, the tourism industry contributes about 2.7 % of Saudi Arabia's Gross Domestic Product.



Religious tourism accounts for over 50% of all tourism in Isreal as well. The Israeli Ministry of Tourism's survey in 2019 identified that 53.9% of all tourists were Christians with about 4.4 million tourists visiting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.



The contribution of travel and tourism to GDP for Israel was 5.9 %.

Source(www.knoema.com)



In 2019-2020 the travel and tourism sector in Ghana contributed nearly 1.9 billion U.S. dollars to the country's Gross Domestic Product. I stand to be corrected but this is our highest in a very long time.



We can also boast of several religious edifices such as Ghana National Mosque Complex, Wesley Methodist Cathedral, Tongo Hills, Larabanga Mosque, and Christ the King Cathedral but we may not be able to identify the contribution of religious tourism numerically by itself. There is no data to that effect.



Ghana may be referred to as a Christian nation with about 71% of the population predominantly Christians. Isreal, the home of Christianity unfortunately can't be considered a Christian state as the Christian population is only 2%. This is a Jewish state with about 81% Jews followed by 14% Muslims.



Regardless, it is the top tourist destination for religious tourists globally.

It shares the history, the sacred sites, and edifices to attract hordes. However, tourism contributes only 5% to the GDP of Isreal. As of April 2022, Isreal has an unemployment rate of 3.5 % and a poverty rate of 26.7 %.



I have heard interesting arguments suggesting that building a National Cathedral is strategic in turning the fortunes of our country. Some religionists have the opinion it will cause God to favor and bless the nation of Ghana even more and change the difficult times we face. Some also think it will boost the tourism industry.



I have come to believe that numbers do not lie and the statistics show clearly that even Isreal, the bedrock of Christianity, the nation considered the holiest land in the world still has a poverty rate of



26.7%.



Is this not enough evidence that it will take more than a cathedral and our religiosity to change our conditions.

I am of the view that not even 100 cathedrals may rake in revenue anywhere close to what Isreal generates in the name of tourism. Neither is Ghana going to ever be the cradle of Christianity because it is a natural reserve for Isreal and Palestine.



Although the National Cathedral has a beautiful architectural design it can wait for a better day. God will understand.



Besides, the many cathedrals in Ghana already, God has our hearts to reside in.



If desperate times require desperate measures, it is prudent to set our priorities right. It is time to employ lean concepts in the management of our resources. Improving efficiency and effectiveness by eliminating waste of all sorts. The cathedral can wait, "we can not be more catholic than the pope".