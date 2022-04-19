We soldier on to uphold the blood that was shed for our democracy

Godwin Mahama is a member of the communications team of the NDC

Fellow Ghanaians, I will do the country and her citizens a disservice, if I massage and be moderate in my tcaution to the president of the land. the land of peace and a beacon of democracy in Africa - Ghana.

On two different occasions, ie on the Sunday 19th December, 2021 and 12th April, 2022, President Nana Addo stated without equivocation his unbroken desire to hand-over power to an NPP government.



"I want to hand-over power to NPP government in 2025" and "I'll handover to NPP president" respectively.



These statements from the first man of the state is threatening and dangerous to the peace and stability of our country. The president sought to tell the world never will he handover power to any other party or candidate if that candidate should win but not on the ticket of the NPP.



The president of Ghana, Nana Addo must know that, since that under the Fourth Republican Constitution, there have been four presidents before him and none of them made this treasonable comment. Mr President must be measured in his comments. Mr President must know that, he will be forced to respect the sovereign will of the people whose power he exercises as stated in article 1 of the 1992 constitution.

Chiefs ,CSOs and the clergy who have kept quiet, decided not to hear nor see evil, must bear in mind that ,should Nana Addo try that evil act, the NDC and the citizens of Ghana won't allow him destroy the democracy and peace we have enjoyed since 1992.



The 4th Republic will be protected today, tomorrow and the unforeseeable future. The NDC is poised for power and has taken note of events of the Ayawaso West Wuagon Bye-election Brutalities. The state-sponsored brutalities during the 2020 voter registration process and the killing of innocent Ghanaians during and after the 2020 general elections.



I can't end without voicing out to my party NDC that, ‘If the dog won't bite you,it won't bark at you’. Let us not take these comments for granted but work to meet this evil-minded old man boot for boot. Some of us won't sit and allow this evil and destabilisation of our country's democracy happen. We Shall stand to resist the oppressors rule as the 1992 constitution requires of us. The future is pregnant and the NPP and Nana Addo must not forget their steps today. They shall pay for their deeds soon.