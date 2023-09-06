What NPP should learn from Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal from the flagbearership race

Alan Kyerematen

In recent developments within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen's withdrawal letter has raised significant concerns regarding the party's special delegates election held across the country.

As a broadcast journalist, I believe the party's top hierarchy must address and discuss these issues in detail. At the grassroots level, there is a palpable sense of anger, highlighting the need for urgent action to maintain party unity and promote a clean campaign.



This article delves into the implications of Alan's withdrawal and calls for respect and understanding from Bawumia's supporters, as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) navigates the road ahead toward the flagbearer election on November 4, 2023.



Alan's influence within the NPP's electoral college



One of the most striking aspects of this election is Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen's significant control over at least 10% of the NPP's electoral college. This demonstrates his influential position within the party. With this support behind him, the NPP must acknowledge his concerns and address them adequately. Neglecting the voices of such a significant portion of the electoral college would risk alienating a substantial base within the party.



Urgency for party unity and a clean campaign:

Echoing the sentiments shared by many party members, the call for unity and a clean campaign becomes more vital than ever. The party's top hierarchy must recognize the anger and resentment brewing at the grassroots level and respond with prompt and effective actions. Encouraging a united front and emphasizing the importance of a fair and transparent electoral process will enhance the NPP's credibility and strengthen the foundation of democracy within the party.



Respecting Alan's decision:/b>



With Alan's withdrawal, it is crucial for Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's supporters to respect his decision and accord him the respect he deserves.



Navigating the political landscape necessitates understanding and empathy, even among rival factions. By demonstrating respect towards Alan's choice, Bawumia's camp can foster an atmosphere of reconciliation and maintain mutual respect among party members.



Strategic obstacles and the role of Andy Owusu's special aid to Wontumi:

Within the Ashanti region, Andy Owusu, a strategist for Bawumia's campaign, has effectively made it a no-go area for Alan. This strategic move has limited Alan's progress in the region, further complicating an already challenging landscape for him. While political strategies are essential, it is crucial to strike a balance between gaining an advantage and maintaining fairness. The party must ensure that all candidates have an equal opportunity to present their visions and platforms to the electorate.



The road ahead: Unforeseen events and best wishes:



As we look forward to the Flagbearer election on November 4, 2023, it is impossible to overlook the unpredictability that lies ahead. Tomorrow holds uncharted territory, and there will likely be unforeseen events and circumstances that shape the outcome. Regardless, I sincerely wish the New Patriotic Party (NPP) the best before, during, and after the election. May this process strengthen the party and serve as a testament to the vibrant democracy within the NPP.



The withdrawal of Alan Kyerematen has shed light on pressing concerns within the NPP's special delegates’ election. This critical moment calls on the party's top hierarchy to engage in thorough discussions to address these issues. Party unity, a clean campaign, and respect for Alan's decision are essential for a healthy political environment.



Moreover, campaign strategists, such as Andy Owusu, Chairman Wontumi, Danis Kwakwa, Lawyer Kwame Adom Appiah, and Majority group in Parliament Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu among others should adopt fair tactics to ensure equal opportunities for all candidates.

As we move forward, let us embrace the unforeseen events with optimism, wishing the NPP success throughout and beyond the November 4th, 2023 Flagbearer election.



