What is Okudzeto Ablakwah saying?

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu

I heard Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa this morning on Okay FM saying he is confident that the Supreme Court will rule in their favor on the main issue of the E-Levy. He made the same statement of Asempa FM the day the Supreme Court ruled 7-0 on the injunction issue.

I love Hon. Ablakwah and admire the work he is doing in Parliament on behalf of the people of Ghana but I will beg him to credit us with some intelligence and stop playing with our emotions when it comes to the issue of the E-levy and the Supreme Court.



The Supreme Court scored 7-0 on the issue of injunction and you are telling yourself that you will win the main issue? The Supreme Court asked the GRA to keep records of all transactions so that if it gets to refunds, they can do the refunds accordingly.



The question is who keeps such appropriate records in Ghana? Record keeping of the E-levy transactions is complex for refunds to be issued to people. The Supreme Court has not given a date for the main case to be heard but within 2 weeks, I can say that most people don’t even remember where they did their transactions. Assuming the main case is heard in 6 months to 12 months, who is going for any refunds, and who is going to issue any refunds?

Doesn’t Hon. Ablakwah know that under this government, if the Supreme Court gets to know how much has been collected on the E-levy, that alone can influence its decision to dismiss the case?



The Supreme Court knew the government was going to start the implementation of E-levy on May 1 but decided to hear the injunction case on May 4, didn’t that occur to Hon. Ablakwah that the injunction case was going to be dismissed?



If there was a serious Supreme Court in Ghana, they would have heard the injunction case before May 1, 2022. We should be smart on certain things and embrace the obvious. We have election 2024 to win.