What is the reason behind Akufo-Addo offering political posts to Ghanaian journalists?

Paul Adom Otchere is the head of Ghana Airports

The president, Nana Akufo-Addo, has given several political posts to Ghanaian journalists, who suppose to be in the media field to serve the people. What is the reason behind the president’s decision?

Thanks to the work of a journalist. They struggle daily to give first-hand information to the general public, through digital and print media.



It’s clear that without the work of a journalist, there would have been a great silence and general ignorance in the world.



To be a good journalist, there are some rules, commonly known as the code of ethics to follow, for example, to avoid affiliation with political groups.



In fact, in many countries across the world, the entire journalistic communities are barred from participating in politics to prevent favoritism.



Therefore, the question that needs to ask today if you are a concerned Ghanaian is, why should the president, Nana Akufo Addo, give political posts to journalists who suppose to be in the field of media but not in politics?

Without hesitation, I need to state clearly that since the president, Nana Akufo knows he is corrupt, he purposely gave political posts to many Ghanaian journalists, including, Paul Adom Otchere, Kwame Sefa Kayi, Fiifi Boafo, Gordon Asare Bediako, and Ransford Tetteh, to avoid investigating his corruptible deals.



The president’s dishonesty and lack of integrity are demonstrated by many corrupt African leaders that want to enjoy impunity of crime and a long chain of corruption in governments.



And as we can see today, the fact that these so-called journalists neglected their duties to do a good job, that impact has affected Ghana.



These journalists haven’t served in the interest of the nation. They relied on corruption to feed their stomachs, making them nation wreckers than respectable journalists. That’s why journalism today has lost its credibility.



After the NPP government, any party that comes to power must make sure to retire or sack all these ‘feed the stomach’ journalists that have contributed to ruining our dear nation Ghana.